Osimhen, Mbappe — Super Eagles star ranked in top 3 players on the planet

Nigeria and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen has been ranked among the world’s best players in 2026.

Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira has ignored several big names to crown teammate Victor Osimhen as one of the three best players in the world currently.

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In an interview with MK News Turkey on Saturday, the former Arsenal man sparked a heated debate by snubbing the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Vinícius Júnior, and Lamine Yamal.

Instead, Torreira placed the Super Eagles talisman in an elite trio alongside Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Federico Valverde.

Victor Osimhen could be on his way to Barcelona this summer | IMAGO

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

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Osimhen ranked among top 3 strikers in the world

Osimhen has already racked up 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, as Galatasaray sit top of the Super Lig table.

“Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappé, and Victor Osimhen are currently the world’s best footballers,” Torreira asserted.

Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the world's deadliest finishers, but there are some who believe his decision to play in the Turkish league diminishes his impact on a global scale.

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However, the 27-year-old has remained as relevant as ever, with Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League exit against Liverpool directly linked to the injury he picked up in the first half.

Osimhen is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for the fractured arm, but the expectation is that he will play some part in the final few weeks of the season.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent €75 million deal last summer, following a record-breaking loan spell in which he netted 37 goals in 41 games.

He is also currently on 35 international goals, just two goals behind Rashidi Yekini's all-time Nigeria scoring record of 37.

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