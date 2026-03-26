Osimhen, Lookman, and the top 10 best in-form Nigerian players in the 2025/2026 Season)

Which Super Eagles players have impressed the most in the 2025/26 season?

Nigerian football continues to thrive across Europe, with several Super Eagles stars delivering elite performances week in, week out.

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From dominant strikers to commanding midfielders and a resurgent goalkeeper, this list reflects players whose form is impossible to ignore this season.

10. Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye has quietly built one of the most impressive comeback stories of the season at Udinese. After returning from a suspension linked to illegal gambling, the goalkeeper has responded in the only way that truly matters, with consistent performances on the pitch.

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Six clean sheets in Serie A is no small feat, especially in a league known for its tactical discipline and attacking quality.

Beyond clean sheets, Okoye’s numbers point to a deeper level of impact. Preventing 3.66 goals places him among the top ten goalkeepers in the league in terms of shot-stopping efficiency.

With Stanley Nwabali currently without a club, Okoye’s resurgence has come at the perfect time for Nigeria. The Super Eagles have long searched for stability in goal, and if current form is anything to go by, Okoye is making a strong case to take that number one spot heading into upcoming international fixtures.

9. Gift Orban

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Gift Orban has rediscovered his scoring instincts since moving to Hellas Verona on loan from TSG Hoffenheim. In a team battling relegation in Serie A, producing seven goals and two assists, including strikes against Juventus, Napoli, and Fiorentina.

Even when Verona struggle to control games, he remains a constant threat, often creating chances out of minimal service. That efficiency is what separates reliable strikers from streaky ones.

Gift Orban scored his second of the season. (Photo Credit: Hellas Verona/X)

His resurgence has inevitably sparked conversations around a return to the national team setup. Nigeria’s forward line is competitive, but Orban’s current form makes him difficult to ignore.

If he maintains this level of output, especially in a challenging environment like a relegation fight, a Super Eagles recall would feel less like an opportunity and more like a necessity.

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8. Frank Onyeka

Nicknamed “The Tank,” Frank Onyeka has once again proven why he is one of Nigeria’s most dependable midfielders.

His performances during the 2025 AFCON were central to Nigeria’s run to the semifinals and eventual third-place finish, where he operated as the team’s defensive anchor against some of Africa’s strongest midfields.

At club level, his January move to Coventry City has transformed their season. The team has won seven of the eight matches he has featured in, thanks to Onyeka bringing structure, ball recovery, and the ability to close out tight games to the team.

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His presence has given Coventry a level of control they previously lacked, particularly in high-pressure moments where matches tend to slip away. As they push for promotion to the Premier League, Onyeka’s influence could prove decisive.

7. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika continues to grow into one of Nigeria’s most complete midfielders. While his AFCON outing against Morocco may not have met expectations, his overall tournament and club performances paint a far more convincing picture.

At Club Brugge, Onyedika has been a consistent presence, featuring in 35 matches this season, including ten in the UEFA Champions League. Contributing two goals and two assists in Europe, he has demonstrated an ability to influence games at the highest level.

Raphael Onyedika completed 100% of his passes against Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Onyedika/Instagram)

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His performances against elite opposition such as FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have further boosted his reputation.

These are matches where midfield battles are intense, and Onyedika has shown he can compete physically and tactically. His development trajectory suggests he is not far from becoming a central figure in Nigeria’s midfield for years to come.

6. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey has established himself as a defensive cornerstone for both Fulham and the Super Eagles. His performances during the 2025 AFCON earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament, a recognition reserved for the most consistent players across the competition.

He featured in every match except the third-place playoff due to suspension, once again showing his importance to the national side. At club level, he had been a regular before the AFCON break and is currently working his way back into the starting lineup under Marco Silva.

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Calvin Bassey has only started one game since Fulham.

Bassey’s strengths lie in his physicality, pace, and ability to recover in defensive transitions. In a league as demanding as the Premier League, those attributes are crucial.

His growing reputation as one of the top centre-backs in England is built on consistent performances against high-quality opposition, making him one of Nigeria’s most reliable defenders.

5. Akor Adams

Akor Adams has maintained his upward trajectory following a strong AFCON 2025 campaign with Nigeria. His move to Sevilla FC in La Liga has provided a bigger stage, and he has responded with steady contributions.

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Across 24 appearances, Adams has recorded seven goals and three assists, with four goals and one assist coming in just ten games since the AFCON. That post-tournament form shows a player growing in confidence and adapting quickly to his new environment.

His playing style combines physical presence with intelligent movement, allowing him to operate effectively as both a target man and a link-up forward. For Sevilla, he has become a reliable outlet in attack, while for Nigeria, he remains an important option capable of influencing games with both goals and overall play.

4. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has turned a turbulent start to the season into a productive spell following his move to Atlético Madrid. Since joining in January, he has delivered five goals and three assists in 14 matches, a strong return considering the tactical demands of Diego Simeone’s system.

What makes his form particularly notable is the quality of opposition he has performed against. Scoring against FC Barcelona and Real Madrid demonstrates his penchant for rising to big occasions. He also made history by becoming the first Nigerian to score in the Madrid derby.

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Lookman’s versatility allows him to operate across the front line, and his direct running style adds a different dimension to Atlético’s attack.

His recent performances suggest he has found both consistency and confidence at a crucial stage of the season, with Champions League and Copa del Rey honours in sight.

3. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League this season. Playing for Fulham, he has contributed four goals and three assists in 25 league matches, and has been excellent at linking Fulham’s gameplay.

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Beyond statistics, Iwobi’s role in Fulham’s push for European qualification has been significant. He dictates the tempo, links play between defence and attack, and provides creativity in tight spaces.

His performances at the 2025 AFCON mirrored this form, where he played a central role in Nigeria’s midfield setup.

His ability to adapt to different tactical roles makes him invaluable. Whether operating deeper or closer to the attack, Iwobi consistently delivers performances that elevate the overall structure of the team.

2. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen continues to set the standard for Nigerian forwards. Now at Galatasaray, he has recorded 19 goals and five assists in 29 matches, maintaining the level of output expected from one of Africa’s top strikers.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

In the UEFA Champions League, he contributed seven goals and one assist as Galatasaray reached the Round of 16 before exiting against Liverpool FC.

Despite suffering a broken arm during the second leg against Liverpool, Osimhen’s overall season remains at the highest level. His pace, finishing, and aerial ability make him a constant threat, and he continues to play a central role for both club and country.

1. Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu stands out as arguably Nigeria’s most in-form player this season. At Trabzonspor, he has delivered an exceptional return of 23 goals and two assists in 27 matches, including 21 goals in 24 games in the Turkish Süper Lig.

He showed his consistency during a remarkable scoring streak, finding the net in ten consecutive matches. Onuachu’s aerial dominance and positioning make him a constant threat in the box, particularly to Trabzonspor, who utilise crosses effectively.

Super Eagles star Onuachu || Imago

Despite his club form, he has struggled to secure a regular starting role with the Super Eagles. That contrast between club dominance and limited international opportunities remains one of the more puzzling aspects of Nigeria’s current squad dynamics.