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Onuachu is breaking records nobody at Trabzonspor has touched in 33 years — Baller of the Week

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:12 - 16 March 2026
Onuachu is breaking records nobody at Trabzonspor has touched in 33 years — Baller of the Week
10 games, 10 goals, and a 33-year-old club record. Paul Onuachu is doing something nobody in Turkey has seen in decades and Nigeria barely noticed.
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There is a conversation happening in Turkish football right now that has barely made a ripple back home in Nigeria. 

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Paul Onuachu, the Super Eagles striker who many had written off after an unhappy stint at Southampton, is having one of the most extraordinary individual scoring seasons European football has seen in years. And over the weekend, he made history.

On Saturday, Onuachu scored the only goal in Trabzonspor's 1-0 win over Caykur Rizespor, netting in his 10th consecutive Super Lig match to break a club record that had stood since 1992. 

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No Trabzonspor player had scored in 10 straight league games in 33 years. Onuachu did it with a calm, predatory finish from a Zubkov cut-back, the kind of goal that defines a man who simply knows where the net is.

A record-breaking season from start to finish

Onuachu's 2025/26 campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. His 21 league goals make him the top scorer in the Super Lig, ahead of Victor Osimhen's 12 and his 23 goals across all competitions put him among the most prolific strikers in Europe this season.

The goal against Rizespor was also his 40th in Trabzonspor colours across all competitions, making him the club's third highest-scoring foreign player of all time, behind only legendary Georgian striker Shota Arveladze (85) and fellow Nigerian Anthony Nwakaeme (51). 

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Nigeria's Paul Onuachu with the towering header for Trabzonspr.
Nigeria's Paul Onuachu with the towering header for Trabzonspr.

He has reached the milestone faster than any foreign player in the club's recent history.

Records Broken This Season

  • First Trabzonspor player to score in 10 consecutive league matches since 1992

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  • Super Lig top scorer with 21 league goals

  • 40th goal for Trabzonspor - 3rd highest foreign scorer in club history

  • Needs 5 more goals to break the club's single-season record of 25 (Arveladze)

Why Nigeria should be paying more attention

Onuachu has had a complicated relationship with the Super Eagles. His physical style and inconsistent form at club level for several years meant he was never fully trusted as a starter. 

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Onuachu scores for Trabzonspor || Imago
Onuachu scored for Trabzonspor at the weekend || Imago

But the man currently making Trabzonspor fans forget their troubles every single weekend is a very different striker to the one who struggled at Southampton in the Premier League.

For Context - Super Lig Golden Boot Race

  • 1st: Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor) - 21 goals

  • 2nd: Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) - 12 goals

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  • Both Nigerians, nine goals apart. Nine games remaining.

With nine Super Lig games remaining and needing just five more goals to break Arveladze's single-season scoring record of 25, a record that has stood at Trabzonspor for over two decades, Onuachu is playing the football of his life at exactly the right time.

Victor Osimhen gets the headlines, Wilfred Ndidi gets the armband, but right now, in the quietest corner of European football's spotlight, Paul Onuachu is doing something that none of them are. He is breaking history. Week after week after week.

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