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‘No easy matches in this league’ – Super Eagles striker Onuachu reacts to record-breaking performance
Paul Onuachu continued his outstanding form in front of goal as the Nigerian striker delivered another match-winning performance for Trabzonspor in the Süper Lig.
The towering forward was the difference-maker once again, scoring the decisive goal in a narrow 1–0 victory over Çaykur Rizespor and extending an incredible scoring run that has placed him firmly among the club’s modern legends.
Onuachu fires Trabzonspor to derby victory
Trabzonspor secured a crucial win in the fiercely contested Black Sea derby, with Onuachu stepping up at the decisive moment to break the deadlock. The Super Eagles striker scored the only goal of the match, ensuring his side collected all three points in the 26th week of the league campaign.
The goal further highlighted Onuachu’s immense value to the team this season. Across all competitions, the 31-year-old has now recorded an impressive tally of 23 goals and two assists in just 26 appearances.
His remarkable form has been particularly evident in the league, where he has found the net in ten consecutive matches in all competitions.
During that streak, the Nigerian striker has scored against several opponents including Kasımpaşa, Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe, Gaziantep, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor and now Rizespor.
The achievement places Onuachu in Trabzonspor’s history books as the first player to score in eight straight league matches since Burak Yılmaz achieved the same feat back in 2011.
Nigerian striker reflects on emotional win
After the match, Onuachu revealed that the victory carried emotional significance for the club as he dedicated the result to the family of a coach connected to the team who recently passed away.
“I want to start by offering my condolences to the family of our coach, whom we lost,” the striker said in comments reported by Haberturk. “We dedicate this victory to him and his family. It wasn't easy to play this match. We are going through a difficult period for our city and our club.”
Reflecting on his remarkable scoring streak, the former Southampton forward insisted that success in the Turkish top flight requires constant determination.
“There are no easy matches in this league,” he said. “Rizespor put up a good fight defensively. We will continue to fight.”
Onuachu also praised the influence of the coaching staff, emphasising that teamwork remains key to Trabzonspor’s continued success this season.