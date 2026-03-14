Super Eagles star Onuachu makes history with ten-game scoring streak for Trabzonspor

Nigerian international Paul Onuachu has set a new record for Trabzonspor following their win against Çaykur Rizespor.

The striker continued his remarkable goal-scoring form on Saturday, netting the decisive goal in Trabzonspor's 1-0 victory over Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles striker found the back of the net just six minutes after the halftime break, converting a precise cut-back from Oleksandr Zubkov from close range.

The goal secured a crucial win for his team and further cemented his status as one of the league's most lethal forwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onuachu's scoring streak

This latest strike marks Onuachu's tenth consecutive league match with a goal, a feat not achieved by a Trabzonspor player since Burak Yılmaz during the 2010-2011 season.

According to Soar Super Eagles on X, “Paul Onuachu has now scored in 𝙏𝙀𝙉 consecutive games for Trabzonspor! Ridiculous form 🥵🔥.”

Paul Onuachu has now scored in 𝙏𝙀𝙉 consecutive games for Trabzonspor!



Ridiculous form 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/jUBi7DUFXr — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) March 14, 2026

His impressive run includes goals against Kasımpaşa, Gaziantep FK, Antalyaspor, Karagümrük, Fethiyespor, Başakşehir, Samsunspor, Kayserispor, Fenerbahçe and Rizespor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 31-year-old's goal against Rizespor brings his season total to an impressive 21 goals and two assists in just 23 appearances across all competitions.

Onuachu scores || imago

Onuachu is now on the verge of another significant milestone. He is closing in on the club record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Süper Lig season.

The current record is held by Georgian legend Shota Arveladze, who scored 25 league goals during the 1995–96 campaign.

Advertisement