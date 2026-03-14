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Super Eagles star Onuachu makes history with ten-game scoring streak for Trabzonspor

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 21:08 - 14 March 2026
Super Eagles star Onuachu makes history
Nigerian international Paul Onuachu has set a new record for Trabzonspor following their win against Çaykur Rizespor.
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The striker continued his remarkable goal-scoring form on Saturday, netting the decisive goal in Trabzonspor's 1-0 victory over Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

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The Super Eagles striker found the back of the net just six minutes after the halftime break, converting a precise cut-back from Oleksandr Zubkov from close range. 

The goal secured a crucial win for his team and further cemented his status as one of the league's most lethal forwards.

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Onuachu's scoring streak

This latest strike marks Onuachu's tenth consecutive league match with a goal, a feat not achieved by a Trabzonspor player since Burak Yılmaz during the 2010-2011 season. 

According to Soar Super Eagles on X, “Paul Onuachu has now scored in 𝙏𝙀𝙉 consecutive games for Trabzonspor! Ridiculous form 🥵🔥.”

His impressive run includes goals against Kasımpaşa, Gaziantep FK, Antalyaspor, Karagümrük, Fethiyespor, Başakşehir, Samsunspor, Kayserispor, Fenerbahçe and Rizespor.

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The 31-year-old's goal against Rizespor brings his season total to an impressive 21 goals and two assists in just 23 appearances across all competitions.

Onuachu scores || imago
Onuachu scores || imago

Onuachu is now on the verge of another significant milestone. He is closing in on the club record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Süper Lig season. 

The current record is held by Georgian legend Shota Arveladze, who scored 25 league goals during the 1995–96 campaign.

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