Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Okoye backed to challenge for Super Eagles No.1 role in Nwabali's absence
Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has challenged Maduka Okoye to seize his moment and stake a strong claim for the number one shirt in the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendlies.
Nigeria is set to face Iran and Jordan with Okoye expected to start in goal following the absence of first-choice keeper Stanley Nwabali.
Nwabali, who rose to prominence as Nigeria’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, was left out of the squad after becoming a free agent following his departure from Chippa United in February 2026.
What Amoo said
Speaking in an interview, Amoo acknowledged Okoye’s strong club form with Udinese in the Serie A but stressed that the goalkeeper must now deliver on the international stage.
He said, “Okoye no doubt has been impressive for Udinese going by his performance in Serie A. With the absence of Nwabali, this may just be an opportunity for him to prove his worth with the senior national team.”
He added that talent alone would not be enough, insisting consistency at the international level is key.
“We all know what he can do, but he has a lot to prove if he must be the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper,” Amoo added.
Amoo believed Nwabali’s current situation could reshape the goalkeeping hierarchy within the national team.
“Nwabali’s situation may be a blessing in disguise for him and other goalkeepers invited,” he noted.
For Okoye, however, the stakes are even higher. His last appearance for Nigeria came during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda, and he now has a chance to re-establish himself as a reliable option between the posts.