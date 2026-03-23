Okoye backed to challenge for Super Eagles No.1 role in Nwabali's absence

Fatai Amoo urges Maduka Okoye to seize his opportunity in Nigeria’s friendlies against Iran and Jordan

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has challenged Maduka Okoye to seize his moment and stake a strong claim for the number one shirt in the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendlies.

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Nigeria is set to face Iran and Jordan with Okoye expected to start in goal following the absence of first-choice keeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali, who rose to prominence as Nigeria’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, was left out of the squad after becoming a free agent following his departure from Chippa United in February 2026.

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What Amoo said

Speaking in an interview, Amoo acknowledged Okoye’s strong club form with Udinese in the Serie A but stressed that the goalkeeper must now deliver on the international stage.

He said, “Okoye no doubt has been impressive for Udinese going by his performance in Serie A. With the absence of Nwabali, this may just be an opportunity for him to prove his worth with the senior national team.”

He added that talent alone would not be enough, insisting consistency at the international level is key.

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“We all know what he can do, but he has a lot to prove if he must be the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper,” Amoo added.

Amoo believed Nwabali’s current situation could reshape the goalkeeping hierarchy within the national team.

“Nwabali’s situation may be a blessing in disguise for him and other goalkeepers invited,” he noted.

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