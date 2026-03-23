Advertisement

Okoye backed to challenge for Super Eagles No.1 role in Nwabali's absence

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:04 - 23 March 2026
Fatai Amoo urges Maduka Okoye to seize his opportunity in Nigeria’s friendlies against Iran and Jordan
Advertisement

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo has challenged Maduka Okoye to seize his moment and stake a strong claim for the number one shirt in the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendlies.

Advertisement

Nigeria is set to face Iran and Jordan with Okoye expected to start in goal following the absence of first-choice keeper Stanley Nwabali.

Nwabali, who rose to prominence as Nigeria’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, was left out of the squad after becoming a free agent following his departure from Chippa United in February 2026.

Advertisement

What Amoo said

Speaking in an interview, Amoo acknowledged Okoye’s strong club form with Udinese in the Serie A but stressed that the goalkeeper must now deliver on the international stage.

He said, “Okoye no doubt has been impressive for Udinese going by his performance in Serie A. With the absence of Nwabali, this may just be an opportunity for him to prove his worth with the senior national team.”

He added that talent alone would not be enough, insisting consistency at the international level is key.

Advertisement

“We all know what he can do, but he has a lot to prove if he must be the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper,” Amoo added.

Amoo believed Nwabali’s current situation could reshape the goalkeeping hierarchy within the national team.

“Nwabali’s situation may be a blessing in disguise for him and other goalkeepers invited,” he noted.

Advertisement

For Okoye, however, the stakes are even higher. His last appearance for Nigeria came during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda, and he now has a chance to re-establish himself as a reliable option between the posts.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Okoye backed to challenge for Super Eagles No.1 role in Nwabali's absence
Super Eagles
23.03.2026
Okoye backed to challenge for Super Eagles No.1 role in Nwabali's absence
Sevilla sack head coach following recent comment on Akor Adams
Football
23.03.2026
Sevilla sack head coach following recent comment on Akor Adams
Former Super Eagles boss Finidi George has picked zero points from a possible 12 in his last four matches.
Football
23.03.2026
Super Eagles icon Finidi George's reign at the top is over after four straight defeats
Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter
Football
23.03.2026
Manchester City boss Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter following Carabao Cup triumph
Osimhen undergoes successful surgery for broken arm
Football
23.03.2026
Osimhen undergoes successful surgery for broken arm
Ademola Lookman told he's shameless for celebrating after Real Madrid beat Atletico
Football
23.03.2026
Ademola Lookman told he's shameless for celebrating after Real Madrid beat Atletico