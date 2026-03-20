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‘I always knew I wanted to play for Nigeria’ — Okoye on why he snubbed Germany for Super Eagles

14:20 - 20 March 2026
Nigerian and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during the game against Rwanda.
Nigerian and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during the game against Rwanda.
According to Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, playing for Nigeria was never in doubt
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Maduka Okoye has opened up on his international allegiance, revealing that choosing the Nigeria national football team over Germany was never a difficult decision.

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The Udinese goalkeeper insists his heart had always been set on representing Nigeria long before he made his Super Eagles debut.

Pride in Nigerian roots shaped decision

Born in Düsseldorf to a Nigerian father and a German-French mother, Okoye was eligible to represent multiple countries, including Germany and France.

Despite progressing through the youth ranks in Germany, the shot-stopper admitted his connection to Nigeria always stood out.

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“I keep a lot of Nigeria inside of me, and I’m very proud of it,” Okoye said, highlighting the deep cultural bond that influenced his choice.

The goalkeeper developed his early career at clubs such as Fortuna Düsseldorf, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen, before gaining recognition during his time with Sparta Rotterdam. Despite being within the German system, the allure of representing Nigeria remained strong.

Super Eagles dream becomes reality

Okoye’s dream materialised in October 2019 when he made his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against Brazil national football team, coming on as a substitute for Francis Uzoho.

Although he later endured a difficult spell at Watford FC, the goalkeeper has since rebuilt his career in Italy, establishing himself as a key figure at Udinese.

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Reflecting on his international decision, Okoye made it clear there was never any hesitation. “I always knew I wanted to play for Nigeria,” he said, describing the opportunity as a dream fulfilled.

Now firmly part of the Super Eagles setup, the 26-year-old continues to represent Nigeria with pride, proving that for him, the choice was always about identity rather than opportunity.

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