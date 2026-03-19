Why it was easy to choose Super Eagles over Germany — Maduka Okoye opens up

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed why choosing Nigeria over Germany was never a difficult decision.

Maduka Okoye has opened up on his deep-rooted connection to Nigeria, revealing why choosing the three-time African champions over Germany was straightforward.

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The 26-year-old Udinese shot-stopper, now in his third season in Serie A, described his time in Italy as a very positive chapter.

However, despite his success abroad, his heart remains firmly tethered to his heritage and the fans back home.

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Maduka Okoye on picking Nigeria over Germany

Speaking to SportyTV, Okoye credited his father for ensuring he never lost touch with his roots while growing up in Europe.

"I grew up in Germany, but my father was very, very present in my life, especially in my young and early ages," Okoye said.

"So, I keep a lot of Nigerian inside of me, and I'm very proud of it.”

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That cultural foundation made the transition to international football a natural step. While Okoye featured for German youth selections during his developmental years, he admits that the call from Nigeria was the realization of a lifelong ambition.

“I always knew I wanted to play for Nigeria," he revealed.

"Of course, I went to youth German selections, but when the time came for Nigeria, I knew this was a dream, and I made it come true, by God's grace.”

The former Sparta Rotterdam man also expressed his gratitude for the "unwavering" support from Nigerian fans, which has followed him from Dusseldorf to Rotterdam and now Udine.

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