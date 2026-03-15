‘I’m happy with my performance' - Maduka Okoye claims he did well despite loss to Juventus

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has claimed that he is happy with his performance against Juventus.

Juventus handed Udinese a 1-0 home loss in Serie A on Saturday night, ending their two-game unbeaten run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the loss, Okoye acknowledged the quality of the Juventus team and the difficulty they face playing them.

While his team had opportunities to earn a positive result, they were ultimately undone by a formidable opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okoye speaks on performance

Speaking to Udinese's official YouTube channel after the match, Okoye reflected on a hard-fought contest where a single goal was enough for Juventus to claim all three points.

Despite a battling performance, Udinese could not secure a draw. Okoye lamented the missed chance but was quick to credit the strength of the opposition.

"Today we had the opportunity to get at least a point, but Juventus is a very strong team," Okoye stated.

Okoye in action || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old shot-stopper also emphasised the need for his team to quickly shift their attention to their upcoming fixtures as they look to bounce back from the setback. "Now we have to focus on the next match," he added.

While Okoye was pleased with his own contributions during the game, he stressed that personal accolades are secondary to the team's success.