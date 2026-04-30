'The end is approaching' – Ronaldo admits his career is almost over

Football's GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the impending end of his glittering career

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the end of his legendary playing career is drawing near, though the Portuguese icon insists his hunger to compete remains as strong as ever.

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The 41-year-old reflected on his future after helping Al Nassr FC to a crucial 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli, which brings them closer to a first Saudi Pro League title since his arrival.

Ronaldo acknowledges retirement is nearing

Speaking candidly about his future, Ronaldo admitted that he is now entering the final stretch of his extraordinary career, saying, “The end of my career is approaching… let’s enjoy every match.”

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Despite that acknowledgement, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stressed that he still feels motivated to perform at the highest level and continues to enjoy life on the pitch.

“My career has been brilliant and I want it to stay that way. I’m still enjoying myself, I’m still scoring goals,” he added.

Saudi title remains Ronaldo’s immediate focus

While discussion around retirement continues to grow, Ronaldo made clear that his focus remains firmly on helping Al Nassr secure silverware.

The veteran forward said winning the Saudi Pro League remains his biggest objective this season. “Above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league,” he said.

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Ronaldo also reflected on the wider impact of his career, saying he is proud to have inspired multiple generations of football fans.

“I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and for the one to come,” he noted.