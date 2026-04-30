Advertisement

'The end is approaching' – Ronaldo admits his career is almost over

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:58 - 30 April 2026
Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago
Al Nassr star Ronaldo || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Football's GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the impending end of his glittering career
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the end of his legendary playing career is drawing near, though the Portuguese icon insists his hunger to compete remains as strong as ever.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old reflected on his future after helping Al Nassr FC to a crucial 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli, which brings them closer to a first Saudi Pro League title since his arrival.

Ronaldo acknowledges retirement is nearing

Speaking candidly about his future, Ronaldo admitted that he is now entering the final stretch of his extraordinary career, saying, “The end of my career is approaching… let’s enjoy every match.”

Advertisement

Despite that acknowledgement, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner stressed that he still feels motivated to perform at the highest level and continues to enjoy life on the pitch.

“My career has been brilliant and I want it to stay that way. I’m still enjoying myself, I’m still scoring goals,” he added.

Saudi title remains Ronaldo’s immediate focus

While discussion around retirement continues to grow, Ronaldo made clear that his focus remains firmly on helping Al Nassr secure silverware.

The veteran forward said winning the Saudi Pro League remains his biggest objective this season. “Above all, it’s about winning. And we really want to win the league,” he said.

Advertisement

Ronaldo also reflected on the wider impact of his career, saying he is proud to have inspired multiple generations of football fans.

“I keep playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and for the one to come,” he noted.

Although retirement may now be on the horizon, Ronaldo’s message is clear: until the final whistle of his career sounds, his obsession with winning is not fading anytime soon.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘I’m ready to take you down’ — Singer Portable dares Anthony Joshua with ₦1 billion fight purse
Other Sports
30.04.2026
‘I’m ready to take you down’ — Singer Portable dares Anthony Joshua with ₦1 billion fight purse
‘I've found a home here’ — Osimhen breaks Barcelona and Real Madrid hearts with Galatasaray loyalty
Football
30.04.2026
‘I've found a home here’ — Osimhen breaks Barcelona and Real Madrid hearts with Galatasaray loyalty
Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League
Football
30.04.2026
10 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League (2025/2026) Season
‘Respect the referees even if they make mistakes’ — Ronaldo slams Saudi stars, denies officiating favours
Football
30.04.2026
‘Respect the referees even if they make mistakes’ — Ronaldo slams Saudi stars, denies officiating favours
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Aina injury causes concern as Tricky Trees put one foot in European final
Football
30.04.2026
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa: Aina injury causes concern as Tricky Trees put one foot in European final
Lewis Hamilton channels Saint Laurent on Miami GP media day as F1 returns after break
Trending News
30.04.2026
Lewis Hamilton channels Saint Laurent on Miami GP media day as F1 returns after break