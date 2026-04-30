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‘I've found a home here’ — Osimhen breaks Barcelona and Real Madrid hearts with Galatasaray loyalty

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:59 - 30 April 2026
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has shut down any chance of joining Barcelona, Real Madrid, or other suitors, pledging loyalty to Galatasaray
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Victor Osimhen has dealt a blow to admirers including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF after reaffirming his commitment to Galatasaray SK.

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The Nigerian striker says he feels at home in Istanbul and has no immediate desire to leave despite mounting transfer speculation.

Osimhen declares love for life at Galatasaray

The Super Eagles forward has become one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers after another prolific spell in Turkey, where he has amassed 57 goals and 15 assists in 72 appearances.

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His form has sparked fresh links with several European giants, but Osimhen insists he remains deeply settled at Galatasaray.

“I think I’ve found a home here where I am comfortable,” he said, adding, “This club is family. It’s love, unity, and utmost respect.”

Osimhen added that both his family and close friends are equally happy in Istanbul, further underlining his comfort at the club.

Osimhen’s suitors face uphill battle after declaration

Osimhen’s comments come as a major setback for clubs tracking him, particularly Barcelona and Real Madrid, who recently scouted him during Galatasaray’s derby clash against Fenerbahce.

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Galatasaray are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers below nine figures, while Osimhen’s current salary package, worth around €21 million net annually, also presents a major obstacle for potential suitors.

The 27-year-old remains the highest-paid player in Turkish football, making any move financially complicated even for Europe’s elite.

Having already become a fan favourite in Istanbul, Osimhen’s latest remarks suggest prising him away this summer will take far more than transfer interest alone.

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