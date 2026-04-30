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10 Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League (2025/2026) Season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:46 - 30 April 2026
Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League
Keeping the ball out of the net is a team effort, but these individual shot-stoppers have proved to be the best goalkeepers in the Premier League this year.
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With tactical shifts and new signings making an impact, the 2025/2026 campaign has seen some incredible defensive displays across the top flight.

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As we move into the business end of the current season, we take a look at the top goalkeepers who have performed well in the Premier League this season.

Best Goalkeepers in the Premier League

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10. Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Despite dealing with a few injury niggles this season, Alisson remains a rock in the sticks for Liverpool. 

With 8 clean sheets in just 25 appearances, his shutout-to-game ratio is actually one of the best in the division. 

His presence in one-on-one situations remains unparalleled, providing the foundation for the Reds' European charge.

Becker Liverpool goalkeeper|imago
Becker Liverpool goalkeeper|imago
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9. Djordje Petrovic (AFC Bournemouth)

Bournemouth have been one of the season's surprise packages, and Djordje Petrovic is a big part of that success. 

With 9 clean sheets to his name, the Serbian goalkeeper has shown great reflexes and a knack for making "un-saveable" stops.

 His performance in a 34-game stretch has been instrumental for the Cherries as they push for European qualification.

Djordie Petrovic Bournemouth goalkeeper || imago
Djordie Petrovic Bournemouth goalkeeper || imago
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8. Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The young Dutchman has made the number one spot his own at Brighton following an impressive season. 

Verbruggen’s distribution is among the best in the league, but it is his 9 clean sheets that highlight his growing defensive maturity. 

He has balanced the Seagulls' attacking flair with much-needed stability at the back, with a more stable way to build up from the back.

Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (Credit: Imago)
Brighton's Bart Verbruggen (Credit: Imago)
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7. Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

Following his move to Brentford to find regular first-team football, the Irishman has been a revelation. 

Kelleher has quickly settled into the Bees' backline, recording 9 clean sheets in 33 matches in the league.

His ability to play out from the back and his calm composure under pressure have made him an instant fan favourite at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kelleher for Brentford | imago
Kelleher for Brentford | imago
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6. Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Sunderland’s return to the top flight has been bolstered by the heroic form of Robin Roefs, manning the post.

Defying expectations, the Belgian has managed 9 clean sheets in 31 appearances in the Premier League this season. 

He has been particularly impressive in build-ups and keeping the Black Cats clear of the drop zone.

Robin Roefs in action for Sunderland || Imago
Robin Roefs in action for Sunderland || Imago
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5. Robert Sánchez (Chelsea)

Robert Sánchez has been a steady presence in the Chelsea goal this season, recently hitting double figures for shutouts. 

While the Blues' defence has undergone various changes, Sánchez has remained a constant, racking up 10 clean sheets. 

His physical presence and reach have been vital in keeping Chelsea in the hunt for European spots.

Robert Sanchez. Photo. Imago
Robert Sanchez. Photo. Imago
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4. Jordan Pickford (Everton)

England’s number one remains as sharp as ever for the Toffees and continues to show his top-class goalkeeping skills. 

Pickford has reached 11 clean sheets in 34 games, often single-handedly keeping Everton in tight contests. 

His leadership from the back and vocal organisation of the defence continue to make him one of the most effective keepers in the country.

Jordan Pickford Everton's first-choice goalkeeper || Imago
Jordan Pickford Everton's first-choice goalkeeper || Imago
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3. Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Dean Henderson is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career as a Crystal Palace goalkeeper. 

With 11 clean sheets for Crystal Palace, he has pushed himself back into the national team conversation. 

His shot-stopping stats are among the highest in the league, proving that he is truly one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

Dean Henderson celebrates at Crystal Palace (Credit: Imago)
Dean Henderson celebrates at Crystal Palace (Credit: Imago)
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2. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Since his high-profile arrival at the Etihad, the Italian giant has lived up to the hype, with his goalkeeping skills and experience.

Donnarumma has kept 13 clean sheets in just 30 matches, benefitting from City’s dominant possession while still providing world-class saves when called upon. 

Gianluigi Donnarumma || Imago
Gianluigi Donnarumma || Imago

His presence has given the reigning champions a new level of security at the back since the departure of Ederson.

1. David Raya (Arsenal)

Leading the way for the Golden Glove is Arsenal’s David Raya, who has been a key figure in the Gunners' title charge. 

With a staggering 16 clean sheets in 34 matches, Raya has been the most consistent performer between the sticks this season. 

David Raya || Imago
David Raya || Imago

His proactive style and incredible cross-claiming ability have helped Arsenal maintain the best defensive record in the division. 

As it stands, he is the undisputed king of the clean sheet in the 2025/2026 Premier League season and also one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

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