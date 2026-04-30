‘I’m ready to take you down’ — Singer Portable dares Anthony Joshua with ₦1 billion fight purse
Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has thrown down a dramatic challenge to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, claiming he is prepared to fight the boxing superstar if the money is right.
The entertainer says only a massive purse will convince him to step into the ring, but he remains confident in his ability to take on the former world champion.
Portable challenges Joshua after boxing bravado
Portable has repeatedly called out Joshua in recent weeks, shifting his attention away from a previously discussed celebrity bout with Speed Darlington.
The singer insisted that fight no longer interests him, declaring that only a showdown with Joshua is worthy of his attention.
Nigerian artist Portable wants AJ next 😅 pic.twitter.com/1lUbXOAxJS— ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) April 30, 2026
“If they give me ₦1 billion, I’m ready to take you down, Anthony Joshua,” Portable said as quoted by ESPN.
The statement is the latest in a string of outlandish claims from the singer, who has increasingly embraced his reputation for chaos and controversy.
Despite Portable's public challenge, Joshua is more likely to be focused on his November bout with Tyson Fury after recovering from a ghastly accident that claimed the lives of two trusted friends and threatened his career.
Why Portable believes he can compete against Joshua
Portable’s confidence stems largely from his previous celebrity boxing victory over actor Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington, results he regularly cites as proof of his fighting credentials.
Since then, the singer has boldly branded himself the “Face of Nigeria boxing” and has continued to boast about his supposed ability in the ring.
However, most fans have treated the challenge with amusement rather than seriousness, viewing the proposed clash as entertainment rather than a realistic sporting contest.
Whether Joshua ever responds remains to be seen, but Portable has once again succeeded in grabbing headlines, this time by daring one of boxing’s biggest names to a blockbuster celebrity showdown.