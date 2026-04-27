Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury confirmed for November

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's historic heavyweight clash has been confirmed for November 2026.

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring after surviving an accident in Lagos, with the Nigerian-British star now officially scheduled to face long-time rival Tyson Fury in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown.

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Anthony Joshua || Getty

The long-awaited fight between Joshua and Fury has finally been signed, with the bout penciled in for November 2026.

Bout confirmed

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In a development boxing fans have anticipated for years, the clash between former unified heavyweight champion Joshua and WBC titleholder Fury is now official.

Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh confirmed the news via social media, declaring to fans in Great Britain: “It’s happening. It’s signed.”

To my friends in Great Britain - it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026

The announcement follows Fury’s return to the ring in April 2026, where he defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov via unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua was present ringside that night.

Following his victory, Fury, widely known as the “Gypsy King” wasted no time in calling out Joshua.

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The outspoken champion challenged his British rival publicly, urging him to finally step into the ring for what many consider the biggest domestic heavyweight fight in modern boxing history.

Joshua responded with calm confidence, referencing their amateur history and making it clear he was ready.

While the fight is officially signed for November 2026, the venue has not yet been confirmed.

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