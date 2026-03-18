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‘We need to value the keeper’ - Arteta hails Raya’s stunning late save against Leverkusen in the UCL
In one of their most commanding European performances this season, Arsenal defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the second leg, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory.
Goals from Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice secured the win, but Raya's brilliance ensured the Gunners advanced with a clean sheet.
While much of the pre-match talk centred on Arsenal's set-piece threat, it was individual skill from open play that made the difference.
Arteta praises "Incredible" Raya
During his post-match press conference, Arteta was eager to highlight his goalkeeper's contribution, particularly a spectacular late stop that denied Christian Kofane and preserved the shutout.
When questioned about relying on such interventions, the manager emphasised the importance of having a top-tier keeper.
"He makes an incredible save. "That's why he's here," the Spaniard stated. "We need to value the keeper that we have because he's absolutely amazing."
Arteta also noted Leverkusen's limited chances over the two legs, adding, "In two games, it was a set-piece last time, and a header before that, and today he has an action."
The victory marks the third consecutive season Arsenal have reached the Champions League quarter-finals.
Arsenal's European campaign will continue with a quarter-final showdown against Sporting CP in Lisbon, a tie that will see Viktor Gyokeres face his former club.
Before turning their attention back to the Champions League, however, Arteta's side faces a critical Premier League match against Manchester City this weekend.
With City recently eliminated from European competition, the Gunners have a prime opportunity to strengthen their position in the domestic title race.