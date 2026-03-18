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‘We need to value the keeper’ - Arteta hails Raya’s stunning late save against Leverkusen in the UCL

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:37 - 18 March 2026
Arteta hails Raya’s stunning late save
Arsenal booked their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals with a decisive victory over Bayer Leverkusen, but it was goalkeeper David Raya's stunning late save that earned special praise from manager Mikel Arteta.
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In one of their most commanding European performances this season, Arsenal defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the second leg, sealing a 3-1 aggregate victory. 

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Goals from Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice secured the win, but Raya's brilliance ensured the Gunners advanced with a clean sheet.

While much of the pre-match talk centred on Arsenal's set-piece threat, it was individual skill from open play that made the difference. 

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Arteta praises "Incredible" Raya

During his post-match press conference, Arteta was eager to highlight his goalkeeper's contribution, particularly a spectacular late stop that denied Christian Kofane and preserved the shutout. 

When questioned about relying on such interventions, the manager emphasised the importance of having a top-tier keeper.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"He makes an incredible save. "That's why he's here," the Spaniard stated. "We need to value the keeper that we have because he's absolutely amazing." 

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Arteta also noted Leverkusen's limited chances over the two legs, adding, "In two games, it was a set-piece last time, and a header before that, and today he has an action."

The victory marks the third consecutive season Arsenal have reached the Champions League quarter-finals. 

David Raya || Imago
David Raya || Imago

Arsenal's European campaign will continue with a quarter-final showdown against Sporting CP in Lisbon, a tie that will see Viktor Gyokeres face his former club. 

Before turning their attention back to the Champions League, however, Arteta's side faces a critical Premier League match against Manchester City this weekend. 

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With City recently eliminated from European competition, the Gunners have a prime opportunity to strengthen their position in the domestic title race.

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