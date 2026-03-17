Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Eze, Rice fire Gunners into UCL quarters to keep quadruple hopes alive

Arsenal continued their pursuit of a historic quadruple with a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen to book a place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

After a tense 1-1 draw in Germany last week, Arsenal produced a commanding performance at the Emirates to keep their four-trophy dream firmly alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LOCKED IN FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS 🔐 pic.twitter.com/zQohrY7EY2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2026

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Gunners cruise into UCL quarterfinals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal were eager to seize an early and potentially decisive advantage here. Leandro Trossard had two early opportunities, but his finishing left plenty to be desired.

Leverkusen shot-stopper Janis Blaswich was certainly kept busy in a frantic first half, denying Trossard twice more and acting as a formidable last line of defence for Die Werkself.

However, there was nothing he could do when Eberechi Eze unleashed an unstoppable right-footed strike from the edge of the box past Blaswich, scoring his first-ever UCL goal in some style.

The Gunners maintained their stranglehold in the second half, and the tie was effectively settled in the 63rd minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Declan Rice capitalized on a pocket of space outside the area, creaming a low, curling drive into the bottom right corner to double the night's tally.