Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Eze, Rice fire Gunners into UCL quarters to keep quadruple hopes alive
After a tense 1-1 draw in Germany last week, Arsenal produced a commanding performance at the Emirates to keep their four-trophy dream firmly alive.
LOCKED IN FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS 🔐 pic.twitter.com/zQohrY7EY2— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2026
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Gunners cruise into UCL quarterfinals
Arsenal were eager to seize an early and potentially decisive advantage here. Leandro Trossard had two early opportunities, but his finishing left plenty to be desired.
Leverkusen shot-stopper Janis Blaswich was certainly kept busy in a frantic first half, denying Trossard twice more and acting as a formidable last line of defence for Die Werkself.
However, there was nothing he could do when Eberechi Eze unleashed an unstoppable right-footed strike from the edge of the box past Blaswich, scoring his first-ever UCL goal in some style.
The Gunners maintained their stranglehold in the second half, and the tie was effectively settled in the 63rd minute.
Declan Rice capitalized on a pocket of space outside the area, creaming a low, curling drive into the bottom right corner to double the night's tally.
This victory sends Arsenal into the final eight, with the Premier League title race and two domestic cups still within their grasp.