Arsenal are in the UCL quarterfinals: Eze's screamer, Rice ends Fernandes debate — 5 things we learnt

Bruno has 16 assists. Rice just knocked out Leverkusen in the Champions League. PFA Player of the Year - still a debate?

While Football Twitter spent the weekend arguing about whether Declan Rice or Bruno Fernandes deserves the PFA Player of the Year award, Rice had other plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He went to the Emirates on a Champions League night, intercepted a pass in midfield, drove forward like a freight train, and buried a finish into the bottom corner to send Arsenal into the quarterfinals. Case closed. Statement made, debate over - at least for one night.

LOCKED IN FOR THE QUARTER-FINALS 🔐 pic.twitter.com/zQohrY7EY2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Things We Learnt

01. Eze proves he was born for nights like this

People have been waiting to see if Eberechi Eze could deliver on the biggest stage. Tuesday night was his answer.

Receiving the ball from Leandro Trossard outside the area in the 36th minute, Eze did what Eze does, turned his marker inside out and unleashed a thunderous 20-yard strike that flew into the top corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blaswich had no chance. It was Eze's first-ever Champions League goal, and he chose quite the moment to open his account.

If there were any remaining doubts about whether he belonged at this level, he erased every single one of them in one swing of his right boot.

Lighting up north London ⚡️



Our Player of the Match as voted by you: Eberechi Eze 🏅 pic.twitter.com/0x3rozB7fc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 18, 2026

02. Arsenal don't need to dominate possession to dominate games

Leverkusen had 58% of the ball, Arsenal had 42%. And yet Arsenal created four big chances to Leverkusen's one, put 12 shots on target to their two, and posted an xG of 1.75 against 0.52.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Arteta, Arsenal have become one of the most efficient pressing and transitional teams in Europe, they don't need the ball to hurt you.

They just need the right moment. Tuesday was a masterclass in winning ugly and Arteta will love every minute of it.

03. Rice answered the Bruno Fernandes PFA debate

All weekend, the argument raged. Bruno Fernandes has 16 assists, a number that is genuinely extraordinary and deserves enormous credit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rice is Arsenal's engine, their leader, their press-trigger, their last line of defence before the back four, and as he proved on Tuesday, their match-winner in the biggest games.

He does things that do not show up in the assist column. He covered every blade of grass against Leverkusen, intercepted the ball that led to his goal, and then drove 40 yards forward before finishing with the composure of a striker. All of that, from a holding midfielder, in a Champions League knockout match.

Bruno Fernandes is magnificent. But he plays for a Manchester United side that is nowhere near challenging for the title, many argue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rice plays for a team that is nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the Champions League quarterfinals, and heading to Wembley on Sunday. Context matters, Gunners faithful believe, and the context around Rice right now is as compelling as it gets.

However, the PFA Player of the Year is a Premier League award, and the question it is really asking is simple: which player has stood out the most in the Premier League?

18 - Bruno Fernandes' 16 assists in the Premier League this season have won Manchester United 18 points, the most by a player for a team in a single campaign in the history of the competition. Construct. pic.twitter.com/bvQlUfRDtS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2026

04. Blaswich was extraordinary and Arsenal still broke him

Ten save! Yes, Ten. Janis Blaswich produced one of the great individual goalkeeping performances in recent Champions League memory and he still ended up on the losing side by two goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is a measure of how relentless Arsenal were on the night. The fact that the scoreline was only 2-0 is entirely down to Blaswich's brilliance, not any lack of Arsenal ambition.

When David Raya made his own world-class save late on to deny Christian Kofane and protect the clean sheet, it completed a night that belonged to both goalkeepers, one who had an extraordinary night and lost, and one who had a quieter night and won.

You were immense over both legs, JB. 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/zxAL4lUFRI — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 18, 2026

05. Arsenal can win the UCL

Advertisement

Advertisement

The quarterfinal draw has given Arsenal Sporting CP, a tough but winnable tie, with Viktor Gyokeres returning to face his former club adding an unmissable angle.

But the bigger picture is what matters. Arsenal have beaten Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Emirates this season in the league phase.

They have destroyed Leverkusen over two legs. They have been unbeaten at home all season in Europe. The squad is healthy and Arteta is at the peak of his powers.

And this Sunday, they travel to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, a chance to win their first trophy of the season before the Champions League resumes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is not a team building for the future, this is a team that believes the moment is now and right now, it is very hard to argue with them.

What's Next for Arsenal

Carabao Cup Final - Sunday, March 22 | Arsenal vs Manchester City at Wembley. First major trophy of the season on the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement