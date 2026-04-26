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Victor Osimhen: Real Madrid and Barcelona to watch Super Eagles star in Istanbul derby

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:51 - 26 April 2026
Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago
Victor Osimhen returns with a protective hand gear || Imago
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is on the radar of European football's biggest teams
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Victor Osimhen will be under the spotlight this weekend as Europe’s elite prepare to watch the Super Eagles striker in Galatasaray’s massive showdown with Fenerbahce.

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Scouts from several heavyweight clubs are expected in Istanbul as transfer interest in the Nigerian intensifies.

European giants descend on Istanbul for Osimhen audition

According to reports, representatives from top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, have reserved scouting spots for Sunday’s Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

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Also expected to monitor proceedings are scouts from other European giants including, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Juventus.

Their primary targets are Osimhen and teammate Barış Alper Yılmaz, although the Nigerian is expected to be the main attraction given his outstanding form and interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Osimhen enters the contest as arguably the most dangerous player on either side, with the 27-year-old continuing to justify the Turkish-record €75 million Galatasaray paid to sign him.

Fenerbahce appeal fails as Osimhen cleared to play

There had been brief uncertainty over whether Osimhen would feature after Fenerbahce lodged an appeal with the Turkish Football Federation over the striker’s protective arm gear.

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The Nigerian has been wearing the specially designed protector after suffering a forearm fracture against Liverpool last month, with Fenerbahce reportedly arguing it posed a safety concern.

However, the TFF dismissed the complaint and cleared Osimhen to continue using the gear, meaning he is expected to start and lead Galatasaray’s attack.

With just four points separating the two title rivals at the top of the Süper Lig, victory for Galatasaray would put them in commanding position in the title race.

For Osimhen, it is not just a chance to move closer to silverware, but also an opportunity to impress potential future employers on one of the biggest stages in Turkish football.

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