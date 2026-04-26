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Chelsea boss McFarlane confirms dressing room leak issue has been resolved

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:36 - 26 April 2026
Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane says the club has dealt with dressing-room leaks internally as they prepare for the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.
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Chelsea interim head coach Calum McFarlane has confirmed the club has taken decisive action to stop repeated leaks of team news ahead of matches.

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The issue, which has caused concern within the squad in recent weeks, was addressed internally as the Blues prepare for a crucial FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United at Wembley.

What McFarlane said

McFarlane revealed that both players and staff have been spoken to about professionalism and confidentiality following multiple breaches.

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“It’s been addressed and was addressed previously. We spoke to them about the importance of that and making sure it doesn’t happen again. It is something that needs to stop,” he said.

The latest incident occurred before Chelsea’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, when the absence of key players like João Pedro and Cole Palmer surfaced on social media hours before kickoff.

The leak was reportedly linked to external contacts connected to Marc Cucurella, adding to a growing list of similar incidents.

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Chelsea had previously faced comparable issues during their UEFA Champions League campaign, including before both legs of their heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

With pressure mounting, Chelsea will look to the FA Cup semi-final as a turning point in their season.

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