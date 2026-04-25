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We want to make memories - Leeds captain fires warning to Chelsea ahead of FA Cup clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:22 - 25 April 2026
Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu | Imago
Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu insists there are no divided loyalties ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against former club Chelsea at Wembley.
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Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has dismissed any notion of divided loyalties as he prepares to face former club Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

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The Welsh international came through the ranks at Chelsea but struggled to establish himself in the first team.

What Ampadu said

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Now a key figure at Leeds United, Ampadu insists his full focus is on guiding his current side to success.

He said, “I understand why people might dwell on my past, but that’s gone. I had some good memories, but didn’t manage to play in that Europa League final. Hopefully, I get a chance to play in this one.”

Rather than reflecting on his Chelsea ties, Ampadu revealed that his main source of motivation comes from Leeds’ previous heartbreak at Wembley.

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The midfielder was part of the side that suffered defeat to Southampton in the promotion play-off final two years ago, a memory he is determined to erase.

“With Leeds United, that’s our last memory there. You have to park that, remember how you felt and do everything you can to try to avoid that feeling again,” he added.

Ampadu highlighted the excitement among Leeds supporters ahead of the Wembley showdown, emphasising the team’s desire to deliver a memorable occasion.

> “We are in this to make memories, to have those moments with the fans. At the end of the last home game, you could hear them singing about Wembley,” he added

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