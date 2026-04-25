FA Cup Semifinal: Chelsea vs Leeds preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Chelsea commence the post-Liam Rosenior era under the Wembley Stadium arch this Sunday, as they face Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

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Chelsea vs Leeds betting tips

Over 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Chelsea to qualify

Chelsea vs Leeds preview

Chelsea will be hoping to turn around their abysmal form when they face Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

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Following Liam Rosenior’s inevitable dismissal, Calum McFarlane will once again step up to the role of interim head coach – as he did for two games after Maresca's exit – as he bids to lead Chelsea to a 17th FA Cup final, and their first since 2022.

The Blues could hardly have been handed a kinder run to Wembley, though, taking down four lower-tier teams in Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Wrexham, and Port Vale, scoring at least four goals in every game.

No team has ever netted 4+ times in five straight FA Cup games.

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However, the attacking form book suggests Leeds need not worry about Chelsea making FA Cup history this weekend, as the Blues have failed to score in each of their last six matches against top-flight opposition, either from England or elsewhere.

While Chelsea are in freefall, Leeds, meanwhile, are in fine late-season form, with recent wins over Manchester United and Wolves cooling their relegation fears considerably.

They have rather laboured in the cup, though, requiring a penalty shootout to progress through two of their four matches en route to this stage.

Daniel Farke’s side has not tasted defeat against Chelsea this season, though, and will hope to continue that streak under the Wembley arch.

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Chelsea vs Leeds head-to-head

Chelsea and Leeds have faced off in the FA Cup six times previously, with the Blues progressing on every occasion – most recently in the fifth round in 2023-24. Only Arsenal (8) have knocked Leeds out of the competition more times than Chelsea.

The Blues have been unable to get the best of Leeds this season, though, losing 3-1 at Elland Road in December before surrendering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw in February.

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Chelsea vs Leeds team forms

Chelsea FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩

Chelsea form (all competitions): 🟥🟥🟩🟥🟥🟥

Leeds United FA Cup form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩

Newcastle form (all competitions): 🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩🟧

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Chelsea vs Leeds team news

Chelsea will be without Estevao after he suffered a serious hamstring injury early in last weekend’s loss to Manchester United.

He joins Reece James (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (knee/fitness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban) on the sidelines.

However, there was good news from interim head coach McFarlane on Friday as he confirmed that Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer were back in training after their respective thigh and hamstring issues.

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Anton Stach is the only injury absentee for Leeds, with the German’s World Cup involvement in doubt as he recovers from an ankle issue.

Ao Tanaka is back in the fold after appearing to pick up a knock against Manchester United two weeks ago.

Chelsea vs Leeds possible starting lineup

Chelsea: Sanchez; Acheampong, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Leeds United: Perri; Struijk, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

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Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

With Man City being Man City and Southampton on an astonishing run of form, a clash with Chelsea is the second-kindest FA Cup semi-final Leeds could have wished for, the first being Rosenior's Chelsea.

Accused of lacking respect for their former manager, the Blues should cut re-energised figures under McFarlane, and the potential returns of Pedro and Palmer could help fire Chelsea into the final.