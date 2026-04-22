5 reasons why chelsea sacked Rosenior

Liam Rosenior was fired by Chelsea days after he received public backing from co-owner Behdad Egbali following a sequence of events which left him in an untenable position.

Chelsea officially sacked head coach Liam Rosenior today, Wednesday, April 22, abruptly terminating his contract after a mere 107 days in charge following a disastrous run of form.

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The decision was triggered by Tuesday night's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, ending a deeply turbulent and short-lived tenure.

​The sudden dismissal represents a stunning, desperate U-turn from co-owner Behdad Eghbali. Just six days prior, at the CAA World Congress of Sports, Eghbali issued a strong public vote of confidence, insisting the club's hierarchy remained firmly behind the 41-year-old and explicitly stating their intent to avoid mid-season managerial changes.

​However, the situation rapidly deteriorated, and here are the five key reasons that forced Chelsea's board into this drastic U-turn.

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​Historic poor form

​Rosenior oversaw a catastrophic collapse, managing just 11 wins across 23 matches in all competitions. The final nail in his coffin was the 3-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium, which consigned Chelsea to a fifth consecutive Premier League loss without scoring a single goal.

This barren run marks the club's worst goalscoring drought and losing streak since November 1912. With the Blues languishing in seventh place, the board determined his on-pitch results were completely irredeemable.

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​Losing the dressing room

​The 41-year-old entirely lost the faith of a fractured squad that never recovered from the sacking of Enzo Maresca, who won the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Prominent figures were accused of downing tools; Enzo Fernández was suspended for criticising Maresca’s exit, and Marc Cucurella publicly flirted with a Barcelona return.

The internal collapse was further highlighted when Cucurella’s barber leaked sensitive information before the Brighton clash, revealing the planned absences of Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer.

​The explosive Brighton rant

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This public dressing-down, in which he bluntly told players to "look in the mirror" and stated he could not "defend the indefensible", was disastrously received by the squad.

Instead of sparking a revival, the tirade seemingly alienated the players further, evidenced in Trevor Chalobah’s sharp retort to Rosenior’s tirade.

​Desperation for Champions League finances

​Chelsea’s desperation to secure Champions League qualification made Rosenior’s slump financially untenable. Early in the month, the club announced a staggering, Premier League-record pre-tax loss of £262.4 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

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Hence the projected £80 million in Champions League broadcasting revenues to maintain Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) compliance is crucial to Blue Co’s planning.

Sitting seven points adrift of fifth place, the hierarchy panicked, sacking Rosenior to salvage their crumbling European hopes.

Tactical confusion and misunderstanding

​The players fundamentally failed to grasp Rosenior’s tactical demands. Widespread reports indicate dressing room confusion over his complex instructions and systemic changes.

The squad looked visibly paralysed and disjointed, struggling to adapt to his frequent structural shifts, including the disastrous switch to a back five against Brighton.

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