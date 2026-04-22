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Report: Rosenior to miss out on ₦36 billion payout after Chelsea sacking

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:37 - 22 April 2026
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure
Liam Rosenior is under serious pressure - Photo: IMAGO
Liam Rosenior will reportedly not receive the full payout after being sacked by Chelsea
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Chelsea FC have avoided a massive financial hit following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, with reports confirming the former boss will not receive the full value of his long-term contract.

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The decision comes after a turbulent spell that saw results collapse dramatically at Stamford Bridge.

Break clause saves Chelsea millions

Initial estimates suggested that sacking Rosenior could cost Chelsea as much as £24 million (approximately ₦36 billion), based on his reported £4 million-per-year salary and a contract running until 2031. That figure would have placed him alongside previous high-profile managerial payouts at the club.

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However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea had inserted a break clause into Rosenior’s deal, significantly reducing the compensation owed.

This clause instead means that Chelsea will reportedly pay Liam Rosenior only £4 million, thanks to the break clause in his six-and-a-half-year £24 million contract. That means that the ex-Strasbourg cost the Blues £174,000 per game and £364,000 per win.

Romano also revealed internal concerns behind the decision, stating: “Some players lost faith in the manager; change was seen as inevitable, results always come first despite support.” That loss of dressing-room backing ultimately accelerated the club’s move to part ways with the 41-year-old.

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Poor form and dressing-room doubts seal his fate

Rosenior’s reign lasted fewer than four months despite an encouraging start that saw him win his first four Premier League games. A 2-2 draw against Leeds United triggered a sharp downturn, with Chelsea managing just one win in their next nine league outings.

The situation worsened after a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, marking five consecutive league losses without scoring, a run not seen at the club since before the First World War. The slump left Chelsea seventh in the table and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

In response, Chelsea acted swiftly by appointing Calum McFarlane as interim manager until the end of the season. The immediate priority is to stabilise performances ahead of a crucial FA Cup semi-final and salvage a place in European competition.

While the break clause has eased the financial burden, the episode raises further questions about Chelsea’s long-term strategy as they prepare to appoint yet another permanent manager under their current ownership.

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