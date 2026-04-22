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Estevao World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after latest setback

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:59 - 22 April 2026
Chelsea's Brazilian youngster Estevao is at risk of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Chelsea wonderkid Estevao has seen his dream of playing at this summer’s World Cup take a devastating hit after suffering a serious injury.

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The 18-year-old’s rapid rise had placed him firmly in contention, but this latest setback now leaves his international future in serious doubt.

Devastating injury leaves World Cup dream in doubt

The teenager’s nightmare unfolded during Chelsea’s narrow defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, where he was forced off just 16 minutes into the game. Clearly in distress, Estevao left the pitch in tears, and scans later confirmed a grade four hamstring injury.

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Such an injury typically sidelines players for anywhere between three to six months, effectively ruling him out of contention for the World Cup. Manager Liam Rosenior revealed the emotional toll it took on the youngster, stating that Estevao was still in tears at half-time in the dressing room.

For a player who had been building serious momentum, the timing could not be worse. With Brazil’s squad announcement looming, the injury has all but ended his chances of making the trip to the global tournament.

Ancelotti forced into rethink as Neymar door reopens

Estevao’s absence now presents a major selection headache for Carlo Ancelotti, who had been widely expected to include the teenager in Brazil’s squad. The youngster had been in electric form for the national team, scoring four goals in his last four appearances and earning praise from within the setup.

Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti had even singled him out as one of Brazil’s brightest emerging talents, highlighting just how highly he was rated ahead of the tournament.

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Now, with Estevao sidelined, attention inevitably shifts to other attacking options, most notably Neymar. The veteran forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, had previously been left out of recent squads but could now find a pathway back into contention due to the sudden gap in attacking depth.

After scoring eight goals and providing four assists for Chelsea this season, including key contributions in the Champions League, his trajectory was pointing firmly upward. Instead, he now faces a long road to recovery, with his World Cup dream hanging by the thinnest of threads.

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