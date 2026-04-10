Ancelotti names Chelsea teen Estevao as Brazil’s next superstar

Brazil assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has backed Chelsea youngster Estevao Willian to shine at the World Cup.

Brazil assistant coach Davide Ancelotti has tipped Estevao Willian to emerge as one of the standout players at this summer’s FIFA World Cup in the United States.

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Estevao Willian scored his first senior goal for Brazil on September 5, against Chile | Credit: IMAGO

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for the Brazilian national team at just 17 and has already scored five goals in 11 appearances.

What Ancelotti said

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Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ancelotti highlighted the Chelsea teenager as a rising talent ready to make a global impact.

Ancelotti was full of praise for the forward’s technical ability and composure in front of goal.

He said, “The guy that will surprise you is someone who is not so well known… If I have to give you a name, Estevao is one of the rising talents of Brazil.”

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“He is a really big talent. He is a really good finisher, so he is someone who can dominate in Europe as a talent for the next few years.”

Brazil is drawn in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland. The group stage will run from June 13 to 24, 2026.