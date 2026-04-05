Former Chelsea playmaker forced into shock retirement due to heart issues

Former Chelsea and Brazil star Oscar has retired from football after confirming that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Ex-Chelsea playmaker Oscar has officially announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

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The Brazilian midfielder, widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, confirmed the news on Sunday after being diagnosed with a heart condition that has made continued competition impossible.

Ex-Chelsea star retires from football

Vou carregar vocês pra sempre.

Do fundo do meu coração, muito obrigado! ❤️



I'll carry you forever.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nacb37etyh — Oscar (@oscar8) April 5, 2026

The decision stems from a frightening incident in November 2025, when Oscar fell ill during routine medical tests with his club, São Paulo.

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Subsequent hospital treatment revealed he had suffered from vasovagal syncope, a condition where a rapid drop in heart rate and blood pressure causes fainting.

Oscar has seven goals in the Chinese Super League this season|Imago

Given the physical demands of elite football, Oscar has made the difficult choice to terminate his contract two years early.

Taking to social media to address his fans, a devastated Oscar admitted he wasn't ready to say goodbye:

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“I wanted to do more for São Paulo, I wanted to play more,” he wrote.

“I think I had both the footballing ability and the age to play more, but unfortunately, this happened. Now I’m going to retire and continue life as a fan. I’m ending a career that has taken me practically all over the world.”

Oscar’s journey began at Internacional before he made his high-profile move to Stamford Bridge in 2012. He became an instant cult hero in West London, famously scoring a spectacular swiveling goal against Gianluigi Buffon on his Champions League debut.

Over five years at Chelsea, he racked up 203 appearances and 38 goals, winning the Premier League, Europa League, and League Cup.

His 2017 move to Shanghai Port for £60 million remains one of the most discussed transfers in history, but his success in China was undeniable, as he led the club to three Chinese Super League titles.

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