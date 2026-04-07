Arsenal do Chelsea and Liverpool huge favour after Champions League win over Sporting CP

The Gunners were not the only English club celebrating their 1-0 win over Sporting CP

Arsenal’s narrow but crucial European victory has delivered far more than just a first-leg advantage, it has reshaped the entire Premier League’s Champions League race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one stroke, the Gunners have handed a massive boost to several English clubs chasing European football.

Arsenal seal historic fifth Champions League spot

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Sporting CP in the Champions League quarter-final first leg has officially secured an extra qualification spot for the Premier League.

Thanks to England finishing top of UEFA’s European Performance Standings, the league will now send five teams into next season’s Champions League, marking the second consecutive year this has happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That means finishing fifth in the Premier League will now be enough to qualify for Europe’s elite competition, a significant shift that immediately intensifies the battle in the upper half of the table.

Liverpool and Chelsea handed unexpected lifeline

The biggest beneficiaries of this development could be Liverpool and Chelsea, who are currently locked in a tight race just outside the traditional top four.

Liverpool sit fifth, only a point ahead of Chelsea in sixth, but Arsenal’s European success has effectively turned that fifth-place position into a golden ticket. Even more intriguingly, there remains a scenario where England could have six, or even seven, teams in the Champions League next season.

If clubs like Aston Villa or Liverpool win European competitions and finish outside the top four, additional spots could open up. In extreme cases, even a seventh-place finish could be enough to qualify.

Advertisement

Advertisement