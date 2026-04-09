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‘Africans will be rooting for him’ - Ex- Chelsea star backs Lookman to knock Barcelona out of UCL

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:07 - 09 April 2026
Ex- Chelsea star backs Lookman to knock Barcelona out
Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star Salomon Kalou has declared that Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has the full support of the African continent as Atletico Madrid continues its UEFA Champions League journey.
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Kalou's comments came after Atletico secured a crucial 2-0 away victory against FC Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday. 

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Lookman, who joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in January, had a relatively quiet game compared to his usual performance and was substituted in the second half by Alexander Sørloth, who subsequently scored Atletico's second goal.

The visitors had opened the scoring just before halftime when Julián Álvarez bent a magnificent free-kick past Barcelona's goalkeeper, Joan García.

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Kalou backs Lookman against Barcelona

Speaking as a pundit on SuperSport, Kalou defended Lookman's subdued display, suggesting it was a result of the tactical discipline required for the high-stakes encounter. 

Salomon Kalou, Chelsea legend || Imago
Salomon Kalou, Chelsea legend || Imago

He pointed out that the Nigerian international had significant defensive responsibilities, which naturally limited his attacking instincts.

"In this kind of game, I am sure he didn't enjoy the match because he had to defend more than he had to attack," Kalou explained.

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However, the Ivorian legend stressed that the team's victory was the ultimate priority. He believes Lookman will be satisfied with the result, which puts Atletico in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals.

Ademola Lookman || imago
Ademola Lookman || imago

"His strength is to go forward, but still, when you have the victory, you are happy to go back home, knowing that you have the chance to qualify for the semis," he added.

Kalou concluded with a strong vote of confidence in the Super Eagles winger, reaffirming his quality and the widespread support he commands across Africa.

"I hope he will get there because he is a great player, and all Africans will be rooting for him," he stated.

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Despite a challenging night at Camp Nou, Lookman has been impressive in this season's Champions League, contributing two goals and four assists in 12 matches. 

He will be keen to make a decisive impact when the two sides meet again for the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

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