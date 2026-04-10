Messi's rival contact Neymar to plot audacious move

Brazil international Neymar has been linked with an intriguing transfer move to the MLS.

FC Cincinnati have reportedly entered preliminary discussions with representatives for Brazilian superstar Neymar regarding a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

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The 34-year-old forward is currently under contract with his boyhood club, Santos FC, through December 31, 2026, after signing a one-year extension following a successful return to Brazil in January 2025.

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Enduring MLS interest in Neymar

The current interest from Cincinnati follows a failed pursuit by the Chicago Fire in early 2025, when negotiations collapsed after Neymar’s father reportedly demanded a salary exceeding that of Lionel Messi.

Despite the interest from North America, Neymar opted to rejoin Santos, where he has been instrumental in the club’s resurgence; he registered eight goals and one assist in 20 league matches during the 2025 campaign to help the side avoid relegation.

Santos captain Neymar | IMAGO

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His impactful form has carried into the current 2026 season, where he has amassed three goals and two assists in just four league appearances while undergoing regenerative PRP treatment on his knee to ensure full fitness.

A move to Ohio would place him in the same league as his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.