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Messi's rival contact Neymar to plot audacious move

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 09:54 - 10 April 2026
Brazil international Neymar has been linked with an intriguing transfer move to the MLS.
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FC Cincinnati have reportedly entered preliminary discussions with representatives for Brazilian superstar Neymar regarding a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window. 

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The 34-year-old forward is currently under contract with his boyhood club, Santos FC, through December 31, 2026, after signing a one-year extension following a successful return to Brazil in January 2025. 

However, Neymar’s primary objective remains securing a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

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Enduring MLS interest in Neymar

The current interest from Cincinnati follows a failed pursuit by the Chicago Fire in early 2025, when negotiations collapsed after Neymar’s father reportedly demanded a salary exceeding that of Lionel Messi. 

Despite the interest from North America, Neymar opted to rejoin Santos, where he has been instrumental in the club’s resurgence; he registered eight goals and one assist in 20 league matches during the 2025 campaign to help the side avoid relegation. 

Santos captain Neymar | IMAGO
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His impactful form has carried into the current 2026 season, where he has amassed three goals and two assists in just four league appearances while undergoing regenerative PRP treatment on his knee to ensure full fitness. 

A move to Ohio would place him in the same league as his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

While the talks are in the early stages, Cincinnati’s hierarchy is gauging the financial requirements to lure the dazzling winger, though they currently face a significant roster hurdle as all three Designated Player (DP) slots are occupied by Kévin Denkey, Miles Robinson, and Evander.

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