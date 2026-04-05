Neymar's World Cup hopes in jeopardy amid potential 10-match ban for referee outburst

Brazilian superstar Neymar could face a lengthy suspension of up to 10 matches following controversial remarks made about a referee, placing his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad in serious doubt.

The 34-year-old forward is already struggling to secure a spot in what he has suggested will be his final World Cup.

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Having been omitted from Carlo Ancelotti's most recent national team selection, Neymar's club form with Santos is under intense scrutiny.

The controversy erupted after Santos' 2-0 victory over Remo in Brazil's Serie A, leading to the attacker's outburst.

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Neymar faces ban

Neymar, who received his third yellow card in four games and an automatic one-match ban, directed his frustration at referee Savio Pereira Sampaio in a post-match interview.

"This card is unfair. I was on the receiving end of a dangerous, unnecessary tackle at the end of the match," Neymar stated.

The forward continued his criticism, accusing the official of arrogance. "He wants to be the star of the match, he’s incredibly disrespectful to the players," Neymar added.

Neymar || Imago

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"He doesn’t talk, he doesn’t discuss anything. He’s the kind of guy who dictates the game, who wants to control everything. He needs to learn to manage that."

Neymar was reportedly heard laughing while using the term "de chico", which, according to ESPN Brazil, is a derogatory phrase linked to menstruation and historical notions of impurity. The comments drew immediate criticism, with journalist Mariana Pereira condemning the use of "sexist and prejudiced expressions".

"How easy it is to replicate sexist and prejudiced expressions. For years, women have been shamed for menstruating," she wrote on social media.

"A simple biological process seen as something dirty, hormonal fluctuations and physical pains are invalidated."

Neymar looking frustrated || imago

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Reports from Brazil indicate that Neymar is now under investigation for his remarks. If found guilty of making a discriminatory comment and critiquing the referee, he could be suspended for five to ten matches.

This follows a recent precedent where defender Gustavo Marques received a 12-match ban for sexist comments directed at a female official.

A significant suspension would severely hamper Neymar's ability to prove his form and fitness to Ancelotti.

With his existing one-game ban already ruling him out, he has a limited window to impress before the provisional World Cup squad is announced on May 11.

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