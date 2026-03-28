'Get Neymar back in' – Rio Ferdinand makes emotional plea to Ancelotti

Rio Ferdinand has called on the Brazil coach to include Neymar in the 2026 World Cup squad.

Rio Ferdinand has publicly urged Carlo Ancelotti to recall Neymar to the Brazil team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO

The former Manchester United defender did not hide his surprise at Neymar’s omission from Brazil’s latest squad.

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The Al-Hilal forward is still working his way back to full match sharpness following recent injury setbacks.

What Ferdinand said

Ferdinand, speaking on his YouTube show Rio Ferdinand Presents, emphasised that players like Neymar are essential to the spectacle of global tournaments.

“Neymar has not made the recent squad, man, I cannot believe it.

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“As a football fan, I am praying that he’s there and that he touches the pitch at the World Cup because this is what it’s about,” he said.

He further highlighted Neymar’s ability to create unforgettable moments on the biggest stage.

“The greats of the game, the icons that you go, ‘Remember that moment?’ He could produce one of those moments at a World Cup,” Ferdinand said.

Ferdinand ended his appeal with a passionate plea to the Brazilian coach.

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“I am telling you, please, Carlo, get Neymar back in.”