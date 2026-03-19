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‘I’ve never seen Neymar as a top player’ — Rooney throws jabs at Brazil top scorer

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:50 - 19 March 2026
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has called Neymar's status as a top player of his generation into question
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Wayne Rooney has sparked fresh debate after delivering a blunt assessment of Neymar, insisting he has never regarded the Brazilian as a truly elite player.

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The former Manchester United star’s comments have reignited discussions about Neymar’s place among football’s greatest talents.

Rooney questions Neymar’s elite status

Despite Neymar’s glittering career, Rooney believes the Brazilian falls short of the very top tier occupied by legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking on The Overlap, Rooney acknowledged Neymar’s quality but insisted he never reached the highest level.

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“I like Neymar but I’ve never seen him as a top, top player. Like, Messi, Ronaldo, that kind of category,” Rooney said.

Neymar enjoyed immense success during his time at FC Barcelona, where he formed the iconic “MSN” attacking trio alongside Messi and Luis Suárez. The trio dominated European football, winning major honours including a historic treble.

However, Rooney suggested that even during that period, Neymar was overshadowed by Messi, limiting his claim to being among the game’s absolute elite. The Brazilian later added to his trophy haul at Paris Saint-Germain before a move to Al-Hilal and a return to Santos FC.

World Cup hopes remain for Neymar amid challenges

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Now 34, Neymar is approaching the latter stages of his career but still harbours ambitions of representing Brazil national football team at one final World Cup. However, he was recently left out of the squad by manager Carlo Ancelotti due to fitness concerns.

Ancelotti explained that while Neymar remains in contention, he must regain full fitness to be considered. The Brazilian forward admitted his disappointment but vowed to continue working towards a return.

“It’s my last World Cup. I was upset, but I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise,” Neymar said.

As debates over his legacy continue, Neymar’s final chapters in football may yet determine how history ultimately judges his place among the greats.

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