Awoniyi to battle Mainoo, Gyokeres for Premier League award
Taiwo Awoniyi's match-winning brace in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over Chelsea has put him in contention for the Premier League Player of the Week award.
Awoniyi opened the scoring inside two minutes with a clinical header and added a second after the break, marking his 100th appearance for the club in style.
His clinical finishing helped Forest secure a vital win that significantly boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.
Awoniyi nominated for Premier League award
The Nigerian’s heroics have earned him a place among the seven nominees for Player of the Matchweek 35, putting him in direct contention with high-profile names like Kobbie Mainoo and Viktor Gyokeres.
Seven standout performers!— Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2026
VOTE for your Player of the Matchweek 35👇
Mainoo delivered a moment of magic for Manchester United with a dramatic late winner against Liverpool.
At the same time, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka continued his superb form with another goal and assist in the Gunners’ convincing 3-0 win over Fulham.
The rest of the contenders are Thierno Barry, Jeremy Doku, and Conor Gallagher.
The win at Stamford Bridge was Awoniyi's first start for Forest in 2026 after a tough spell with injuries.