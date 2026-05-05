Awoniyi to battle Mainoo, Gyokeres for Premier League award

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is in the running for a Premier League award after a stunning display against Chelsea.

Taiwo Awoniyi's match-winning brace in Nottingham Forest's 3-1 win over Chelsea has put him in contention for the Premier League Player of the Week award.

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Awoniyi opened the scoring inside two minutes with a clinical header and added a second after the break, marking his 100th appearance for the club in style.

His clinical finishing helped Forest secure a vital win that significantly boosted their hopes of Premier League survival.

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Awoniyi nominated for Premier League award

The Nigerian’s heroics have earned him a place among the seven nominees for Player of the Matchweek 35, putting him in direct contention with high-profile names like Kobbie Mainoo and Viktor Gyokeres.

Seven standout performers!



VOTE for your Player of the Matchweek 35👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2026

Mainoo delivered a moment of magic for Manchester United with a dramatic late winner against Liverpool.

At the same time, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka continued his superb form with another goal and assist in the Gunners’ convincing 3-0 win over Fulham.

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The rest of the contenders are Thierno Barry, Jeremy Doku, and Conor Gallagher.