Bayern Munich vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips: Goal Machines Clash At The Allianz Arena For Show Stealing Champions League Semifinal

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain put on a stunning show with an all-out attacking display in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg last week.

An epic watch for the neutrals and nerve-wracking viewing for fans of either team, the PSG-Bayern pendulum swung back and forth in the first leg.

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It remains the highest-scoring UCL semi-final match in history at the Parc des Princes, as PSG held off a late turnaround from Bayern to emerge 5-4 winners.

The second leg promises to be just as much of a show stealer.

History is not on the hosts’ side, though.

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Bayern Munich have been eliminated nine times out of ten when they lost the first leg of a European semifinal. Victory in the first leg also usually means success for PSG; they have won 36 of their 43 UEFA two-legged ties when triumphing in the first leg.

The reigning European champions have also won each of their last six games on the road in all competitions, while keeping clean sheets in each of their last five.

However, PSG shutting out Bayern on Wednesday would be the shock of all Champions League shocks at the Allianz Arena, where Kompany’s men have won five of their last six matches against Les Parisiens, netting 15 goals along the way.

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Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Bayern Munich to qualify 1.90 High Value bet Over 3.5 goals 1.53 High Player prop Harry Kane anytime goalscorer 1.67 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Bayern Munich to qualify

All evidence points towards another goal-laden affair between two worthy European champions.

However, the absence of Achraf Hakimi – the best defender in the world in the eyes of some and who limped off with a hamstring injury in the first leg – could prove devastating for PSG, offensively and defensively.

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Bayern will hopefully be a bit more settled at the Allianz, and, subsequently, Kompany will be keen to see a more assured defensive performance from his side.

The Bavarians’ attack remains in fine fettle, especially on home soil where they have scored four goals in five of their last seven home games and only need to win by a margin of two to book their place in the final.

We expect them to advance.

Over 3.5 goals

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The first leg produced nine goals, and both sides have shown throughout the knockout stages that they prioritise outscoring opponents rather than shutting games down.

PSG’s seven Champions League knockout matches this season have produced 32 goals, an average of over 4.5 per game.

Bayern’s knockout ties have been even more explosive, with 31 goals scored across their five matches.

With so much attacking quality on display, backing over 3.5 goals looks a strong play.

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer

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Harry Kane continues to be Bayern Munich’s focal point in attack and remains a consistent threat in front of goal.

The England captain is now aiming to score for the seventh consecutive Champions League game, having become the first English player to score in six in a row last time out.

He has also proven he can deliver against top opposition, and with Bayern needing goals to turn the tie around, Kane is bound to find the back of the net at least once.

Predicted Lineups

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Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1)

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

PSG: (4-3-3)

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Team News – Bayern Munich

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Bayern have no new injury concerns to worry about for the second leg, and Vincent Kompany is also hopeful that teenage sensation Lennart Karl will make a full recovery from a torn thigh muscle in time to be involved.

Serge Gnabry (thigh) and Raphael Guerreiro (hamstring) remain out of contention for the hosts. Neither man would have started on Wednesday, though, as Kompany will revert to his strongest possible XI.

Team News – PSG

PSG suffered a serious fitness blow in last week's nine-goal spectacle, as flying full-back Achraf Hakimi pulled up with a hamstring injury which will sideline him for a few weeks.

With the Moroccan out of contention, Warren Zaire-Emery should cover in defence, allowing Fabian Ruiz to rejoin Portuguese pair Vitinha and Joao Neves in a familiar engine room from PSG's 2024-25 run to glory.

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