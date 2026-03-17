I am upset — Neymar reacts to Ancelotti Brazil snub

Brazil's record scorer, Neymar, has reacted to missing Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup call-up squad.

Neymar has publicly expressed his disappointment after being omitted from Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for Brazil’s upcoming March international friendlies against France and Croatia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Neymar said

Sharing his candid thought on the omission, the 34-year-old forward admitted he was "upset and sad" by the snub but remained defiant regarding his international future.

“We’re going to achieve our goal. There’s still one final call-up left and the dream lives on. That’s it, we’re in this together,” Neymar said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I remain focused, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We will achieve our goal. The dream continues."

Ancelotti, who officially took charge of the Seleção in May 2025, defended his decision by pointing to Neymar's recent muscle fatigue, which forced the forward to miss a Santos match the Italian manager had specifically planned to attend on a scouting trip.

"Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100%. I didn't call him up because he's not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing,” Ancelotti insisted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar’s World Cup chances in the balance

The omission raises serious questions about Neymar's chances of making Ancelotti's final World Cup roster, which is scheduled to be announced on May 18, 2026.

Santos captain Neymar | Credit: X

Brazil's all-time leading scorer, boasting an impeccable 79 goals in 128 caps, has not represented his country since suffering a devastating ACL and meniscus tear against Uruguay in October 2023.

In a bid to rebuild his match fitness and secure a ticket to North America, Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and recently extended his contract through the end of 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite battling relentless physical setbacks, including an arthroscopic knee surgery last December, his club form has been vital; he famously scored five goals in five matches to save Santos from relegation last season and recently tallied two goals and two assists in four appearances upon returning to action.