Advertisement

Ekitike explains how playing with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe is helping him succeed at Liverpool

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 09:33 - 13 March 2026
Liverpool star forward Hugo Ekitike discussed his struggles at PSG and how it has impacted his career.
Advertisement

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike has credited his highly scrutinised, difficult stint at Paris Saint-Germain as a learning curve, noting that sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar provided the perfect foundation for his current Premier League success. 

Advertisement

What Ekitike said 

Speaking on his time in the French capital, the 23-year-old insists that despite the immense struggles and lack of consistent playing time alongside the iconic "MNM" trio, observing their daily habits and training therein helped sharpen his skills and mentality.

"I can't lie, it was difficult for me to go on the pitch and be able to do what they were doing on the same level,” he said, per Goal. “I think I've never reached that level yet. It was about learning on the pitch, training, I saw a lot of great things.

Advertisement

“It's not even just skills, I learned how to move without the ball, how I touch the ball, how I score goals, confidence in the game. When I look back, it wasn't a great time for me [at PSG] but I think that's what I needed at that time. 

“I learned so much, I'm so grateful to have been there with such good players. It's a great picture I can put in my house because I played with the best player in the history of football. It was nice."

Ekitike’s struggles at PSG

Ekitike’s time at PSG is widely remembered as a failed stint. Initially arriving on loan from Stade de Reims in the summer of 2022, he struggled to break into the starting XI, managing just three goals and four assists across 32 total appearances. 

Advertisement

While he did walk away with a Ligue 1 title and the 2022 Trophée des Champions, his situation drastically deteriorated following his €28.5 million permanent transfer in the summer of 2023. 

After infuriating the club hierarchy by refusing to be used as a makeweight in a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, Ekitike was completely exiled from the first team, failing to make a single matchday squad after August 2023.

 However, rather than letting the subsequent six-month freeze-out ruin his confidence, Ekitike moved to Germany, where he rebuilt his career with Frankfurt by showing the elite talent which prompted PSG to attempt to sign him.

He joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt for a blockbuster £69 million last summer. Ekitike has been a revelation under the Anfield lights, already netting 11 goals in 26 Premier League appearances during the ongoing 2025/2026 campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
CHIDERA EJUKE, Wilfred Ndidi and UMAR SADIQ of Nigeria during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea Bissau and Nigeria at Stade Roumde Adjia on January 19, 2022 in Garoua, Cameroon. (Photo by Imago Shengolpixs Tobi Adepoju
Football
13.03.2026
‘Spectacular with and without the ball’ — Super Eagles star compared to Pele by grateful teammate
Chelsea manager vows to fish out culprit following leaked team lineupChelsea manager vows to fish out culprit following leaked team lineup
Football
13.03.2026
‘They happen quite a lot’ - Chelsea manager vows to fish out culprit following leaked team lineup before PSG clash
Iwobi explains the big differences between England and Nigeria
Football
13.03.2026
Iwobi explains the big differences between England and Nigeria's national team setups
Bayern Munich legend tips Kompany’s team to win the UCL
Football
13.03.2026
‘They are the best team in Europe’ - Bayern Munich legend tips Kompany’s team to win the UCL
Netflix to release Ronaldinho documentary as part of special trilogy before 2026 World Cup
Lifestyle
13.03.2026
Netflix to release Ronaldinho documentary as part of special trilogy before 2026 World Cup
Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Premier League
Match Previews
13.03.2026
Chelsea vs Newcastle preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head