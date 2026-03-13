Advertisement

Transfer News: Arsenal eye ₦112 billion move for former Chelsea star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 10:23 - 13 March 2026
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Newcastle defender Tino Livramento.
Arsenal are actively preparing a summer bid for Newcastle United's 23-year-old full-back Tino Livramento, seeking to capitalise on a tense contract standoff at St. James' Park, according to reports.

The Magpies find themselves in a vulnerable position as Livramento’s current deal expires in June 2028, meaning he will enter the summer transfer window with just two years remaining. 

Crucially, the England international has completely stalled on signing a renewal and has shown no immediate willingness to extend his stay on Tyneside, according to the Telegraph

While Newcastle are desperate to tie down their star defender, they have reacted to market realities and slapped a £60 million valuation on him, which nearly doubles the £32 million they paid Southampton in 2023

Arsenal are poised to take advantage of this uncertainty, though they will have to fend off fierce competition from Manchester City, who have maintained a long-standing interest in securing the player's signature.

Why Arsenal want Livramento

The Gunners' push for Livramento is directly fuelled by the decline of Ben White. Once an undisputed starter, the 28-year-old White has suffered a massive fall-off in form and fitness this season, ultimately losing his definitive place in Mikel Arteta's starting team to Jurrien Timber. 

Arsenal view Livramento’s pace, defensive awareness, and exceptional versatility to play on both the right and left flanks as the perfect long-term upgrade and are actively monitoring his situation.

Tino Livramento left Chelsea in 2021

The likelihood of a deal being completed is significantly boosted by the fact that Livramento and Arteta share the same agent, Wasserman.

However, a major financial hurdle remains; to fund Newcastle's £60 million asking price following their previous heavy spending, Arsenal will almost certainly need to sanction the sales of high-profile first-team players in the summer to balance the books.

