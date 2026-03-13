Arsenal vs Everton preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Seeking to extend their lead at the top of the table, Arsenal host Everton in Saturday evening's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Everton betting tips

Under 2.5 goals

Arsenal to win

Arsenal vs Everton preview

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host Everton this weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s men come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in Germany in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie the other day, courtesy of a late equalising penalty scored by former Leverkusen man Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz equalizes for Arsenal from the penalty spot | Image credits: Imago

A hard fought win over Brighton last time out in the league, coupled with Manchester City drawing 2-2 with Nottingham Forest means Arsenal have a seven point advantage at the summit, though they have played a game more.

However, the Gunners will have their work cut out as Everton boast one of the best away records in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten on the road since December.

James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck either side of the half-time whistle to propel the Toffees to a straightforward 2-0 victory last time out at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where a win was long overdue for a team who had gone seven without one on their own turf.

By virtue of snapping their home hoodoo, Moyes's men moved to within one point of seventh-placed Brentford, while the gap to Liverpool in sixth and Chelsea in fifth reads just five points heading into the closing stages of the season.

Arsenal vs Everton head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Everton (W4 D2), having lost four of their previous five against them (W1). Everton have won just one of their last 29 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L23), picking up a 1-0 win in April 2021.

Only Arsenal (9) have won more Premier League away games this season than Everton (7). The Toffees have won four of their last five league games on the road (D1), and could win three in a row for the first time since December 2023 (a run of 4).

Arsenal vs Everton team forms

Arsenal Premier League form: 🟩🟧🟧🟩🟩🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧

Everton Premier League form: 🟧🟩🟥🟥🟩🟩

Arsenal vs Everton team news

Arsenal defensive duo Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori both shook off knocks to make the bench at the BayArena, but Martin Odegaard (knee) and Leandro Trossard (unspecified) were both absent and are doubts for the weekend.

The electrifying Madueke replaced the ineffective Bukayo Saka on the hour mark on Wednesday and ended up winning the penalty that salvaged the game. However, in a game where Arsenal's trusty set-pieces may prove pivotal, the latter may get the nod thanks to his consistently accurate deliveries.

Noni Madueke drawing the foul that won the penalty for Arsenal's equalizer at Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Everton will have had 11 days to recover from their win over Burnley thanks to their early FA Cup exit, giving Moyes's squad ample time to recover from any bumps and bruises.

As a result, the visitors should only be missing Jack Grealish (foot) and Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified) for the trip to Arsenal, and Moyes may even have Seamus Coleman back from a "little nick" in time for the contest.

Jordan Pickford has made headlines for the right reasons in recent weeks with spectacular stops vs. Burnley and Newcastle United. However, England's number one is now just two goals away from conceding 500 in the Premier League – a tally only eight other shot-stoppers have hit.

Arsenal vs Everton possible starting lineup

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz

Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Arsenal vs Everton prediction

While no Premier League team can match Arsenal's 24 dead-ball goals this season, Everton have let in just eight from penalties, corners or free kicks this season – the fewest of any side in the English top flight.

The stage is surely set for another low-scoring and potentially unwatchable affair involving Arsenal, but Arteta's men so often find ways to get over the line – especially at home – and we have faith in them to do so yet again.