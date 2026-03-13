Advertisement

‘I won't judge you’ - Daniel Daga’s former coach pens emotional message following six-month prison sentence

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 09:45 - 13 March 2026
Daniel Daga’s former coach pens emotional message
Daniel Daga’s former coach, Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju, has penned an emotional message to the youngster following his sexual assault charge.
Nigerian midfielder Daniel Daga, who plays for Molde FK, has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Norwegian court after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The 19-year-old footballer was also ordered to pay 10,000 Norwegian kroner in legal costs. This case originated from an incident in April, and formal charges were brought against Daga on December 19, 2025.

The verdict was reportedly delivered on Tuesday, March 10. Daga's legal team, however, maintains the young player's innocence and has confirmed their intention to appeal the ruling.

Yemi Daniel’s message to Daga

Daniel has offered words of encouragement to the Flying Eagles star after he was sentenced to six months' imprisonment.

He wrote on X, “To my Daniel Daga, if the whole world judges and turns against you, I, Yema, won't. We are all human beings and have all made mistakes. 

“It is not the end of your life or career. It is a bitter lesson and it came earlier to make you a better person and human.”

Astrid Bolstad, Daga's lawyer, has confirmed that the player will appeal the court's decision. Daga, who maintains his innocence, asserts that the encounter in question was consensual.

Daniel Daga and his former coach Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju || X
Daniel Daga and his former coach Yemi Daniel Olanrewaju || X

The 19-year-old midfielder signed with the five-time Norwegian champions in January 2025. Since then, he has played seventeen matches for the club and scored three goals.

Additionally, Daga has represented Nigeria's Flying Eagles, participating in both the 2023 and 2025 FIFA U20 World Cups.

