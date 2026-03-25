I'll take him over Messi, Ronaldo — Brazil legend Cafu picks 34-year-old as best of this era

Brazil legend and World Cup winner Cafu has picked the best player of the current era, snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

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However, two-time World Cup winner Cafu has sensationally snubbed the legendary duo, claiming a 33-year-old Brazilian icon is technically superior to both in the modern era of football.

Cafu picks Neymar over Ronaldo, Messi

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Speaking on the popular Brazilian podcast PodPah this week, the former Roma and AC Milan captain didn't hold back when asked about the best player of the modern era.

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar | Credit: IMAGO

While he acknowledged the incredible achievements of Messi and Ronaldo, Cafu insisted that in terms of pure footballing ability, Neymar stands alone.

"In my view, Neymar is better than Messi," Cafu asserted.

Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

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"Looking at this latest generation, Neymar is superior to everyone else. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe... technically speaking, he surpasses them all."

🇧🇷🗣️ Cafu: "Neymar is better than everyone else, better than Messi, Cristiano, Mbappé... from my point of view, Neymar is better than Messi. Of these last generations, Neymar is better than everyone. He has more resources, no doubt. More technical quality." (@Podpah via @marca) pic.twitter.com/MyZLCSiHEj — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 25, 2026

Cafu, who led Brazil to their last World Cup title in 2002, was careful to distinguish between natural talent and professional discipline.

While he ranks Neymar's skill set as the highest in history, he admitted that Ronaldo’s work ethic remains the gold standard.

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Neymar Jr of Santos | IMAGO

"Neymar has more talent and more resources at his disposal. But of course, when it comes to commitment and taking care of himself, I would choose Cristiano Ronaldo," the legend explained.

The comments come at a pivotal time for Neymar. Now 33 and having returned to his boyhood club Santos in early 2025, the forward is fighting to prove he can still lead the Selecao at the 2026 World Cup.

For Cafu, there is no doubt that a fit Neymar is the most dangerous weapon in world football. "For 15 years, he carried the entire burden of the national team by himself," Cafu added.

"Today, he finally has players around him who can help. If he is at 80%, he is still a match-winner."

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