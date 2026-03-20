I just started watching — U.S. rapper J. Cole picks between Messi and Ronaldo

The GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cuts across all walks of life, with athletes, actors, and musicians sharing their thoughts.

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Some prefer Ronaldo's relentless athleticism and goal-scoring machine, while others believe Messi's pure genius sets him apart.

Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO/PA

J.Cole picks Messi over Ronaldo

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U.S. rapper Jermaine Cole, known stylistically as J. Cole, has now shared his thoughts on the legendary rivalry.

The track, titled "OFG!", is featured on Mike WiLL's latest album R3SET, released today, March 20, 2026.

J. Cole, who also recently released his highly anticipated album The Fall Off, admitted to having no real interest in the sport until he started watching the Argentine maestro.

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In a standout verse, he raps:"T, T, shout to Lionel Messi, he's the G.O.A.T. Only started watchin' weeks ago. Why they never told me soccer was lit? Thought it was only for crackers and shit..."

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has defined modern football for over 15 years. Their head-to-head battles in La Liga, Champions League clashes, and individual accolades fueled endless debates for over a decade.

Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or wins, explosive power, and aerial dominance contrast with Messi's eight Ballons d'Or, dribbling wizardry, and vision.

Both have shattered every record in the book, with Ronaldo standing as the all-time top scorer in men's football and Messi famously leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

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Messi's huge impact on MLS

Messi's impact on MLS has been transformative since joining Inter Miami in 2023. His arrival drove record attendance across the United States.

In 2026 alone, away games featuring Messi set back-to-back records, such as D.C. United drawing 72,026 fans to M&T Bank Stadium and LAFC hosting 75,673 on opening weekend.

Stadiums sell out instantly, ticket prices have surged, and global viewership on Apple TV continues to explode.

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