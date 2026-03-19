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Messi reaches 900-goal mark in heartbreaking circumstances as Inter Miami crash out of Champions Cup
Lionel Messi reached a historic 900th career goal; however, the milestone achievement was ultimately overshadowed by late heartbreak as Inter Miami crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions' Cup.
Javier Mascherano’s side were held to a 1-1 home draw against Nashville SC, who advanced to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.
Before the heartbreak of elimination set in, the evening belonged entirely to Lionel Messi, who cemented his legendary status by becoming only the second male player in professional football history to score 900 official career goals.
He reached the figure in his 1,142nd official appearance, achieving the feat faster than his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who required 1,238 games to hit the same mark in September 2024.
The Argentine's staggering 900-goal spread is distributed across 672 goals for Barcelona, 115 for the Argentina national team, 32 during his stint at Paris Saint-Germain, and 81 for Inter Miami.