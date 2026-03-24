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'I am a believer' — Lionel Messi reveals secret behind 8 Ballon d'Ors, 900+ goals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:35 - 24 March 2026
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has never shied away from his religious faith and remains grounded even after reaching another incredible milestone.
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Despite being regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi continues to credit a higher power for his massive success.

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This quiet humility has anchored a journey that includes a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and an astonishing 901 career goals.

From his days as a teenage prodigy at Barcelona to becoming a World Cup hero with Argentina, Messi has leaned on his deep Catholic faith for nearly two decades.

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Lionel Messi credits God for huge success

Speaking in a recent interview, Messi again credited God for his success, saying, "I am a believer, so whenever I go out on the pitch I always think of God.

"I know that he is the one who decides the outcome and what happens to me."

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That devotion was most visible after Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. As he finally lifted the trophy he had craved his entire life, Messi was certain about why it happened.

"I knew God would bring this gift to me. I was sure," he declared. "The truth is that I thank God for giving me everything. He’s given me everything."

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Messi's public faith, rooted in Catholicism, has shaped his rituals like pre-match prayers, devotion, and dedication.

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On the pitch, Messi continues to thrive.

The Argentine superstar delivered a stunning free-kick to mark his 901st career goal and spark a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Inter Miami over New York City FC, handing the Eastern Conference leaders their first defeat of the MLS season.

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