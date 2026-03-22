New York City vs Inter Miami: Messi scores 71st career free-kick to spark comeback victory for Herons

Lionel Messi scored to help Inter Miami clinch victory in the five-goal thriller against New York City FC.

Lionel Messi delivered a stunning free-kick to mark his 901st career goal and spark a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory for Inter Miami over New York City FC, handing the Eastern Conference leaders their first defeat of the MLS season.

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Key Match Details

The visitors started brightly and silenced the Yankee Stadium crowd in just the 3rd minute. Following an initial blocked attempt by Telasco Segovia, centre-back Gonzalo Luján pounced on the rebound and slotted home from the centre of the box to register his first career goal and give Miami an early 1-0 advantage.

However, NYC FC responded swiftly in the 17th minute when Nicolás Fernández curled a magnificent free-kick into the top left corner, leaving Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair stranded.

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Lionel Messi came agonisingly close to restoring the visitors' lead before the break, rattling the post twice with signature curlers from outside the box in the 31st and 42nd minutes, leaving the sides deadlocked at 1-1 at the interval.

Messi takes advantage of the deflection for his fourth goal. pic.twitter.com/GcypiH2Xgs — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 22, 2026

The momentum shifted entirely in favour of the hosts in the 59th minute. Maximiliano Moralez unlocked the Inter Miami defence with a precise pass to Agustín Ojeda, who clinically finished into the bottom right corner to give them a 2-1 lead.

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Messi took matters into his own hands just two minutes later. In the 61st minute, after being fouled by Aiden O'Neill, the Argentine maestro stepped up and whipped a stunning left-footed free-kick into the net, securing his 901st career goal and his 71st career free-kick strike.

Buoyed by the spectacular equaliser, Inter Miami completed the turnaround in the 74th minute when Noah Allen delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area, finding fellow defender Micael, who rose highest to power a decisive, angled header past goalkeeper Matt Freese.

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Searching for an equaliser of their own, NYC FC piled on late pressure and nearly found a breakthrough in the 89th minute when Talles Magno and Fernández combined, only for David Ayala to provide a crucial block.