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Neymar vs Rooney: Super Eagles striker picks a side with emoji

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:40 - 21 March 2026
Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has reacted to the Neymar legacy conversations on social media.
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Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface posed a thinly veiled defence of  Neymar's legacy by posting a "GOAT" emoji on X (formerly Twitter) following Wayne Rooney's controversial remarks on the most recent episode of The Overlap. 

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What Rooney said 

During an "unpopular opinion” segment on the show, Manchester United legend Gary Neville, a co-host, read a viewer assertion that no Premier League player in history was better than a prime Neymar.

The panel dismissed the suggestion, with Rooney taking it a step further, explicitly stating that he never considered the Brazilian a "top, top player" in the same elite category as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Rooney further inflamed the discussion by suggesting a prime Mohamed Salah is better than a prime Neymar. The rest of the podcast crew were divided; Roy Keane backed Rooney's scepticism by questioning if Neymar was ever a likeable "team player."

While Ian Wright vehemently defended the Brazilian against the Salah comparison but also admitted that some players across the history of the Premier League were superior.

Boniface's reaction amid online debate

Rooney's critique immediately sparked online debates, fracturing social media into fiercely pro- and anti-Neymar factions and even triggering "Rooney vs Neymar" statistical and legacy comparisons.

Detractors echoed Keane and Rooney, pointing to Neymar's injury history and perceived lack of Premier League physicality, while supporters argued that Neymar's sheer technical brilliance, vision, and 79 international goals for Brazil eclipse Rooney's individual abilities

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Boniface, whose own fun, expansive and technically proficient playstyle mirrors Neymar’s, wasted no time taking to social media to show exactly where he stands, a move that makes perfect sense given how openly he idolises the Brazilian winger.

Merits of the argument 

The arguments heavily scrutinised both players' specific club accolades: Rooney loyalists pointed to his five Premier League titles and the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League won with Manchester United. Conversely, 

Neymar's defenders countered with his 2011 Copa Libertadores victory with Santos, his five Ligue 1 titles with PSG, and his integral role in Barcelona's 2014/15 treble.

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