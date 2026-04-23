Advertisement

Neville slams 'crazy' Chelsea owners, claims they do not have a clue what they are doing after Rosenior’s sacking

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:04 - 23 April 2026
Neville slams 'crazy' Chelsea owners
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea's ownership, branding them "crazy" and clueless following the dismissal of head coach Liam Rosenior after less than four months in the role.
Advertisement

Rosenior was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday, a decision that came after a 3-0 loss to Brighton which marked their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring a goal. 

Advertisement

The 41-year-old was appointed on January 6 with a six-and-a-half-year contract, replacing Enzo Maresca, but his tenure at Stamford Bridge lasted just 106 days.

With just five games left to play this season, the Blues will be managed by an interim coach until a new coach is appointed.

Advertisement

Neville slams Chelsea owners

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville condemned the decision, stating it highlights that Chelsea's owners, BlueCo, "haven't got a clue what they're doing".

"This policy at Chelsea, this plan, I don't see it," Neville said. "These six and eight-year agreements that they give—it's almost laughable from the start, whether it be for a manager or a player. The owners haven't got a clue what they are doing."

Gary Neville | Getty
Gary Neville | Getty

Neville, who has experience as a club owner, added: "I've made massive mistakes as an owner and sometimes you've got to accept you don't know what you're doing. 

Advertisement

“They are all over the place. I just don't get it. You deserve what you get in football... and it's a reflection upon them, not the coach."

Rosenoir sacked by Chelsea || imago
Rosenoir sacked by Chelsea || imago

Rosenior, who was promoted from sister club Strasbourg, oversaw just 23 matches before his dismissal. 

The team's poor form has left their Champions League qualification hopes in tatters, with the club slipping to seventh in the table and trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by seven points.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona confirm Yamal injury blow, recovery timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup
Football
23.04.2026
Barcelona confirm Yamal injury blow, recovery timeline ahead of 2026 World Cup
Osimhen releases statement after teammate suffers abuse
Football
23.04.2026
Osimhen releases statement after teammate suffers abuse
Akor Adams has contributed 11 goals this season for Sevilla.
Football
23.04.2026
"I want more goals" — Hungry Super Eagles striker Akor Adams opens up on set target
Nigeria vs Denmark: NFF contact Newcastle star William Osula over Super Eagles switch
Super Eagles
23.04.2026
Nigeria vs Denmark: NFF contact Newcastle star William Osula over Super Eagles switch
Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid
Football
23.04.2026
Arbeloa reacts to Mbappe's seeming endorsement of Mourinho's return to Real Madrid
Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory
Premier League
23.04.2026
‘There was a sense of nervousness’ - Bournemouth star reveals how Arsenal fans fueled their victory at Emirates