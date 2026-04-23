Neville slams 'crazy' Chelsea owners, claims they do not have a clue what they are doing after Rosenior’s sacking
Rosenior was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday, a decision that came after a 3-0 loss to Brighton which marked their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring a goal.
The 41-year-old was appointed on January 6 with a six-and-a-half-year contract, replacing Enzo Maresca, but his tenure at Stamford Bridge lasted just 106 days.
With just five games left to play this season, the Blues will be managed by an interim coach until a new coach is appointed.
Neville slams Chelsea owners
Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville condemned the decision, stating it highlights that Chelsea's owners, BlueCo, "haven't got a clue what they're doing".
"This policy at Chelsea, this plan, I don't see it," Neville said. "These six and eight-year agreements that they give—it's almost laughable from the start, whether it be for a manager or a player. The owners haven't got a clue what they are doing."
Neville, who has experience as a club owner, added: "I've made massive mistakes as an owner and sometimes you've got to accept you don't know what you're doing.
“They are all over the place. I just don't get it. You deserve what you get in football... and it's a reflection upon them, not the coach."
Rosenior, who was promoted from sister club Strasbourg, oversaw just 23 matches before his dismissal.
The team's poor form has left their Champions League qualification hopes in tatters, with the club slipping to seventh in the table and trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by seven points.