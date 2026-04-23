Neville slams 'crazy' Chelsea owners, claims they do not have a clue what they are doing after Rosenior’s sacking

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea's ownership, branding them "crazy" and clueless following the dismissal of head coach Liam Rosenior after less than four months in the role.

Rosenior was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday, a decision that came after a 3-0 loss to Brighton which marked their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring a goal.

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The 41-year-old was appointed on January 6 with a six-and-a-half-year contract, replacing Enzo Maresca, but his tenure at Stamford Bridge lasted just 106 days.

With just five games left to play this season, the Blues will be managed by an interim coach until a new coach is appointed.

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Neville slams Chelsea owners

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville condemned the decision, stating it highlights that Chelsea's owners, BlueCo, "haven't got a clue what they're doing".

"This policy at Chelsea, this plan, I don't see it," Neville said. "These six and eight-year agreements that they give—it's almost laughable from the start, whether it be for a manager or a player. The owners haven't got a clue what they are doing."

Gary Neville | Getty

Neville, who has experience as a club owner, added: "I've made massive mistakes as an owner and sometimes you've got to accept you don't know what you're doing.

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“They are all over the place. I just don't get it. You deserve what you get in football... and it's a reflection upon them, not the coach."

Rosenoir sacked by Chelsea || imago

Rosenior, who was promoted from sister club Strasbourg, oversaw just 23 matches before his dismissal.