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Former Premier League star knocked out in Boxing debut

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:38 - 20 April 2026
Former Leeds striker Ross McCormack suffered a first-round knockout against Matt Kilgallon in his charity boxing debut at a Liverpool event.
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Former Leeds United and Fulham striker Ross McCormack endured a brutal introduction to boxing after suffering a first-round knockout in his debut charity bout.

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The 39-year-old faced former teammate Matt Kilgallon during the “A Night to Remember” event in Liverpool, a charity boxing showcase featuring ex-footballers.

Fight ends in dramatic fashion

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The bout started energetically, with both men exchanging aggressive punches in an entertaining opening. McCormack initially looked sharp, landing early shots and appearing to take control.

However, the momentum shifted quickly. After missing with a powerful right hand, McCormack was caught clean by a perfectly timed left hook from Kilgallon, sending him crashing to the canvas.

Despite attempting to recover, the former striker was unable to beat the referee’s count, sealing a first-round knockout victory for Kilgallon.

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The fight was part of an event organised by Graham Stack’s Pro Project Promotions, aimed at raising funds for charitable causes while giving former footballers a new challenge.

Despite the emphatic result, the contest ended on a positive note.McCormack and Kilgallon shared a warm embrace after the fight, showing mutual respect and reminding fans that the event’s primary goal was charity.

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