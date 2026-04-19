Kelechi Iheanacho named Baller of the Week: Senior man — His second in three weeks

The old man is not done yet. Not by a long shot.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Naija Stars Abroad's Baller of the Week for the second time in three weeks and if you watched what he did at Hampden Park on Sunday, you will not be arguing with the decision.

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The Super Eagles veteran came off the bench for Celtic in their Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren and, in the space of a second-half cameo, reminded Scottish football and anyone else who needed reminding exactly what he is capable of.

Two goals, clinical, composed, and completely decisive. Celtic are in the Scottish Cup final, and Iheanacho's fingerprints are all over it.

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It was not the performance of a man winding down. It was the performance of a player who has found a second home, a second wind, and a stage worthy of both.

A habit of the big moment

What makes Iheanacho's recent form so compelling is not just the goals, it is the timing. Week after week, he is producing when it matters most, arriving from the bench like a man who has been saving himself for exactly this kind of occasion.

Three weeks ago, he earned his first Baller of the Week award with another match-winning contribution. Now he has done it again, this time on one of Scottish football's biggest stages.

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Kelechi Iheanacho earned his first Baller of the Week award with another match-winning contribution three weeks ago.

For a player who spent stretches of his career being questioned, rotated, and written off at various clubs, there is something deeply satisfying about watching Iheanacho thrive in this chapter.

Celtic took a chance on him, and he has repaid that faith with goals that matter, not consolation strikes in dead rubbers, but decisive contributions in high-stakes knockout football.

The bigger picture

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At 29, Iheanacho is in the form of his life at club level. His performances for Celtic this season have reignited conversations about his place in the Super Eagles setup, and rightly so.

A player who can come off the bench in a cup semi-final and score twice is not a fringe figure, he is a weapon.

Celtic fans already know it. The Baller of the Week panel knows it. And after another defining cameo, the rest of Nigerian football is being reminded of it too.