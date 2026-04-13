Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye claims first-ever award with Milan masterclass

Maduka Okoye's career-defining weekend at the San Siro earns him Nigeria's Baller of the Week.

Some performances merely impress, and then some demand to be remembered. Maduka Okoye's showing at the San Siro on Saturday night was firmly in the latter category.

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The Super Eagles goalkeeper was immense as Udinese stunned AC Milan 3-0 in one of Serie A's most striking results of the weekend and in doing so, wrote a small but significant chapter in his own history books.

The clean sheet at the San Siro was Okoye's third in a row in Italian football's top flight, following earlier shutouts against Genoa and Como, making it the first time in his professional career that he has kept three consecutive clean sheets at club level.

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For a goalkeeper still establishing himself among Europe's elite, it is the kind of consistency that changes perceptions, secures futures, and attracts admirers.

Why he wins this award

Okoye made three saves on the night, including a superb stop to deny Luka Modric and a spectacular tip onto the crossbar to deny Alexis Saelemaekers' half-volley.

Milan mustered 20 shots but could only manage three on target, a testament to the Nigerian's organisational authority and individual brilliance between the sticks.

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Maduka Okoye proved stubborn against Milan at San Siro.

His finest moments came after the interval, when Milan applied pressure in search of a way back.

Okoye denied former Real Madrid star Luka Modric with a quick, low reaction save, then stopped him again moments later, showing sharp reflexes and strong hands under pressure.

He then produced a brilliant stop to tip Saelemaekers' powerful effort onto the crossbar. With Udinese absorbing pressure and relying on him to hold the line, he did not flinch.

Maduka Okoye is Nigeria’s best goalkeeper! pic.twitter.com/lMky3jLjeG — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 12, 2026

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He has allowed just three goals and made 18 saves across the last five rounds, numbers that paint the picture of a goalkeeper in the finest form of his season.

His tally of eight clean sheets in 2025–26 Serie A further underlines a campaign that has gone from solid to genuinely special.

Snapchat/Maduka Okoye

This is Okoye at his best: commanding, composed, and utterly reliable when his team needs him most.

For Nigeria, the timing could not be better. A Super Eagles number one’s Stanley Nwabali clubless, Okoye delivering moments like this in a 3-0 win at the San Siro is exactly the narrative the team's goalkeeping position has needed.