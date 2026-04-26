Bayern make final decision on Nicolas Jackson transfer after loan spell
Bayern Munich have opted against signing Nicolas Jackson on a permanent deal, meaning the striker will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell.
The Senegalese international joined the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan, but the club has now decided not to trigger the €65 million buy-out clause included in the agreement.
Transfer decision confirmed
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have made a firm decision to pass on the opportunity to sign Jackson permanently, despite his time in Germany.
With that clause now set to expire, the forward and his representatives are expected to assess the next step in his career ahead of the summer transfer window.
🚨 Nicolas Jackson will return to Chelsea in June as FC Bayern are NOT triggering €65m buy option clause.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2026
Bayern director Eberl confirms the decision to ZDF — as reported since January. ❌
Chelsea and Jackson’s camp will assess his future with possible new move in the summer. pic.twitter.com/QjEq4J0ptP
Jackson’s future at Chelsea remains unclear. He was initially loaned out after falling out of favour under former manager Enzo Maresca. However, the situation at Stamford Bridge has since changed, with both Maresca and his successor, Liam Rosenior, no longer in charge.
That managerial instability could open the door for Jackson to reintegrate into the squad under a new head coach.