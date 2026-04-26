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Bayern make final decision on Nicolas Jackson transfer after loan spell

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:10 - 26 April 2026
Nicolas Jackson
Bayern Munich will not sign Nicolas Jackson permanently from Chelsea, rejecting a €65m clause as the striker’s future remains uncertain.
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Bayern Munich have opted against signing Nicolas Jackson on a permanent deal, meaning the striker will return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell.

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The Senegalese international joined the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan, but the club has now decided not to trigger the €65 million buy-out clause included in the agreement.

Transfer decision confirmed

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According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have made a firm decision to pass on the opportunity to sign Jackson permanently, despite his time in Germany.

With that clause now set to expire, the forward and his representatives are expected to assess the next step in his career ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jackson’s future at Chelsea remains unclear. He was initially loaned out after falling out of favour under former manager Enzo Maresca. However, the situation at Stamford Bridge has since changed, with both Maresca and his successor, Liam Rosenior, no longer in charge.

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That managerial instability could open the door for Jackson to reintegrate into the squad under a new head coach.

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